Friends, Will & Grace Director James Burrows Dies at 85; Colleagues Pay Tribute

Television industry mourns the loss of legendary director James Burrows, who passed away at age 85. Burrows, co-creator of Cheers and director of every episode of Will & Grace, influenced multiple generations of sitcoms. Stars from Friends, Will & Grace, Taxi, and The Comeback share heartfelt memories of the Emmy-winning director.

Matt LeBlanc shared a rare Instagram post this Friday to mourn legendary TV director James Burrows , who died this week at the age of 85.

A co-creator of Cheers, Burrows directed several episodes of Friends including the pilot, as well as every single episode of the original run of Will & Grace. He won a staggering 11 Emmy Awards over the course of his career, which also included multiple episodes of LeBlanc's recent sitcom Man with a Plan.

'Jimmy,' LeBlanc wrote in his tribute: 'words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. ' The 58-year-old actor continued: 'You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed.

God Bless.

' Other than a joint post of a Dunkin' ad he starred in, the last upload LeBlanc had shared to Instagram was an in memoriam to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry after the latter died of a ketamine overdose in 2023, aged just 54.

Matt LeBlanc shared a rare Instagram post this Friday to mourn legendary TV director James Burrows, who died this week at the age of 85 (clockwise from left) Courteney Cox, LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston are pictured in a 1994 publicity still for Friends Kudrow, 62, remembered Burrows by posting a photo of them on the set of The Comeback, next to a chair that had his name and the word 'director' stitched on it Another of LeBlanc's co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, paid her own touching homage to Burrows on Friday as the news spread of his death.

Burrows' last onscreen appearance was on the new season of Kudrow's show The Comeback, where he held a recurring role as a fictionalized version of himself. Kudrow, 62, remembered Burrows by posting a photo of them on the set of The Comeback, next to a chair that had his name and the word 'director' stitched on it.

Danny DeVito gave a statement on behalf of himself and and his longtime wife Rhea Perlman, each of him has a separate professional tie to Burrows. While Perlman became a TV star on Cheers, Burrows directed DeVito on the classic 1970s sitcom Taxi, which was an early career breakthrough for both men.

'Rhea and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Jimmy Burrows. The entire DeVito family feels the loss of such an exceptional man, and we send our love to Debbie, Jimmy's children, and all of his loved ones,' DeVito told Entertainment Weekly.

'Jimmy guided Rhea and me through 16 seasons of television. He was the very best at his craft. His positive spirit, boundless energy, and tireless work defined what it takes to run a show and keep people laughing. He will always be in our hearts.

' Burrows directed a solid majority of the episodes of Taxi, which featured a glittering cast including Tony Danza, Andy Kaufman, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Conaway, Randall Carver and Carol Kane. (from left) Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, Danny DeVito, Tony Danza and Carol Kane are pictured in a publicity still for Taxi, of which Burrows directed a majority of episodes Danza remembered Burrows on X, writing: 'We have lost the greatest of all time.

Jimmy Burrows. I know I wouldn't be here without him.

' He conveyed his 'thoughts' to Burrows' widow Debbie Easton, whom he had been married to since 1997, and to the director's four children. Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, who respectively played the title characters on Will & Grace, posted their own memories of Burrows online.

'We lost a giant today, a mentor to me and a dear friend,' McCormack wrote. '#JamesBurrows directed every single episode of #Will&Grace… and pretty much everything else. The 800 lb gorilla of television comedy for fifty years, he was beloved by everyone, and has left not a mark but a footprint.

' He continued: 'An incredible legacy. Jimmy, thank you for everything you gave us. I love you. And I send so much love to Debbie and your whole beautiful family.

' Meanwhile, Messing hailed him as a 'singular talent and revolutionary in television,' while also noting: 'To me he was Jimmy. To my son, he was Papa Jimmy.

' She confessed she 'wanted his laughs most of all' and showered praised on him for having 'loved and trusted his actors (which is rare in tv comedy). ' Messing fondly tweaked Burrows for being 'quiet and serious, but also very committed to finishing rehearsal so he could make his tee time. ' Writing that all his actors 'felt like one of his kids,' she grieved the loss of their 'TV dad' and wrote: 'I love you Jimmy. Find the clowns up there. They need direction.





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James Burrows Television Director Friends Will & Grace Cheers Taxi Emmy Awards Matt Leblanc Lisa Kudrow Danny Devito Eric Mccormack Debra Messing Sitcom TV Comedy

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