Friendship Dynamics: Men and Women's Best Friendships Differ Through Life

A new study reveals key differences in how men and women maintain friendships, with men shedding friends earlier in life and women holding onto them longer, influenced by life stages and priorities.

A new study reveals fascinating differences in how men and women maintain their friendships throughout their lives. The research, conducted on 757 individuals in the UK and published in the journal Evolution and Human Behaviour, highlights contrasting patterns in the formation, maintenance, and eventual decline of close friendships across the genders.

It indicates that the timing and reasons for losing friends differ significantly between men and women, offering insights into the social dynamics and priorities that shape their lives. Both genders generally form their closest friendships in their late teens, with men typically meeting their male best friends at age 19 and women meeting their best female friends around age 18. However, the paths diverge as adulthood progresses. Men's social circles begin to shrink dramatically in their mid-20s, often coinciding with marriage or the establishment of long-term romantic relationships. This suggests that, for men, the demands of partnerships and the potential changes in lifestyle may lead to a reduction in the time and effort devoted to maintaining friendships with other men. The study, spearheaded by Professor Robin Dunbar of Oxford University, found that men's cliques decrease in size from the time they typically marry. This implies that marriage often leads to a loss of contact with even close male friends. In contrast, women tend to maintain their close friendships well into their late 40s before a similar decline occurs. The shift for women often coincides with the arrival of grandchildren, suggesting a change in focus toward family commitments and a shift in time allocation. The study found that roughly 75% of women reported having a best friend, compared to only 59% of men. The majority of men's best friends were men, while the majority of women's best friends were women. Overall, the research paints a picture of men's social lives as more structured and focused on group affiliations. Women's social lives, on the other hand, seem to be more personalized and centered on individual relationships. \The research further explores the characteristics of men's and women's inner circles. Men's inner circles were found to be more homogeneous, with friends often originating from the same social groups, such as a workplace or a sports club. Professor Dunbar noted that the male social world is more impersonal and club-like, whereas women’s relationships tend to be more personalized, one-on-one interactions. He emphasized that in the male world, belonging to a particular group often seems more important than individual characteristics, while for women, the essence of a person is a key factor. The study revealed that women, on average, have larger inner circles than men, approximately 20% larger. The research found a relationship between romantic relationships and inner circles for men. Men who reported being happier in a romantic relationship tended to have smaller inner circles. This suggests that, for men, a partner often takes precedence over friendships. The study examined the timing of opposite-sex friendships. The study revealed that people tend to make opposite-sex best friends later in life than same-sex best friends. Women met their male best friends on average at age 23, while men met their female best friends on average at age 26. This indicates a later emergence of these cross-gender connections, in line with the patterns seen in other aspects of friendship development. This highlights that the dynamic nature of friendships evolves differently for each sex throughout their respective life stages. The study contributes to a better understanding of gendered social dynamics and the factors that shape relationships, particularly in the context of life changes, family commitments, and societal expectations.\The differences observed in men and women’s social lives reflect variations in priorities and social norms. Men tend to prioritize partner relationships, work-based connections, and group-based activities, leading to potential shifts in their friend circles after marriage. Women's friendships, on the other hand, often persist longer due to their emphasis on personal connections. Additionally, the study’s findings could inform interventions or efforts aimed at supporting healthy social connections. By recognizing these patterns, communities can foster environments where individuals can maintain strong, supportive relationships throughout their lives, regardless of gender. Ultimately, this research highlights how individual preferences, life stage changes, and gender-specific social norms shape the evolution of friendships. These findings offer important insights into the social landscape, providing a more nuanced understanding of the complexities of human relationships. The data is valuable for developing strategies to address loneliness and promote social well-being across different demographic groups. Further research could explore the influence of cultural factors on friendship patterns and examine the role of technology in maintaining connections across distance and time. The study underscores the importance of recognizing and celebrating these differences to nurture a more empathetic and supportive society. It opens up opportunities for further investigation into gendered social dynamics, providing valuable perspectives on how to cultivate lasting friendships and support individual well-being throughout the life course





