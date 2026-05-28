Frogmore Cottage: A Brief Royal Home and Its £2.4 Million Renovation Legacy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £2.4 million renovating Frogmore Cottage, only to live there less than a year before moving to California. Now, the property may be subdivided.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , spent a brief period residing at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate in 2019, yet their renovations to the Grade-II listed property amounted to £2.4 million.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had gifted the cottage to the couple as a wedding present, and Harry and Meghan undertook extensive work to transform the two semi-detached houses into a single family home. Their renovations included replacing ceiling beams and floor joists, rewiring the electrical system, installing new gas and water mains, adding soundproofing to reduce noise pollution, and decorating with vegan paint.

The interior design was overseen by Vicky Charles, a top designer associated with Soho House and a close friend to the Beckhams and George and Amal Clooney, resulting in a modern, open-plan kitchen with marble countertops and gold fixtures, a living room with industrial-style gallery lighting and a mix of modern and traditional elements like a floral rug over exposed floorboards. Personal touches included framed artwork and vase of roses, reflecting the couple's style.

Despite these investments, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, where they now live with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Six months after their departure, Harry repaid the £2.4 million renovation cost. The couple was officially evicted by King Charles in 2023, weeks after the publication of Harry's controversial memoir, Spare.

The future of Frogmore Cottage is now under consideration, with one option involving subdividing the property back into two separate residences, as it was before the Sussexes' tenure. Insiders indicate that such a subdivision would be a major and expensive renovation, but construction has not yet begun. The building's separation is being assessed for viability, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the cottage's use.

The Sussexes' short-lived occupancy and lavish renovations have made Frogmore Cottage a symbol of their brief royal life and subsequent departure, highlighting the tensions within the royal family. The property's historical significance as a Grade-II listed building adds complexity to any future changes, and the Crown Estate must balance preservation with practical considerations. The story of Frogmore Cottage continues to evolve, with its fate still in the balance as the monarchy adapts to the post-Megxit era





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Frogmore Cottage Prince Harry Meghan Markle Renovations Crown Estate

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