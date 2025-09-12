From 10 Burgers a Week to Liverpool FC: Friends Achieve Burger Empire

Two best friends, Bilal Ali and Moeen Fiaz, have taken their burger joint, Woffle, from humble beginnings to serving the stars of Liverpool Football Club. The story is one of dedication, quality, and a deep connection to their local community.

Two best friends, Bilal Ali and Moeen Fiaz, are celebrating a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to serving Liverpool Football Club stars. Their Walton eatery, Woffle on County Road, opened in July 2022 and initially struggled to break even. However, their dedication and quality have propelled them to success, with a second venue being prepared for opening in the city's vibrant Knight Street area.

The exciting news comes after the brand enjoyed a momentous occasion when they catered to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, teammate Ryan Gravenberch, manager Arne Slot, as well as former players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.Bilal Ali shared the extraordinary tale of how their burgers landed on the tables of Liverpool's elite. He explained that a call came in from a Premier League afterparty at 10:30pm expressing a craving for burgers. Through a mutual connection, the team was contacted with the request to provide food for Trent Alexander-Arnold and his fellow stars. Bilal and his team fulfilled the request, delivering around 60 burgers and a variety of sides. The experience was undeniably special for the Woffle team, being invited to join the celebratory atmosphere after the Reds' victorious draw with Crystal Palace.Their success is not just defined by serving football superstars. Woffle is deeply committed to serving the local community, which has been reflected in their stellar Uber Eats rating and nomination for the platform's prestigious 2025 Restaurant of the Year award. Their viral social media presence, boasting videos with over two million views and thousands of likes, further cements their popularity and influence. Bilal emphasized their ambition from the outset: to become the best burger joint in Liverpool. He highlighted the complementary nature of their partnership, combining his food expertise with Moeen's business acumen. They started small, managing with just a handful of staff and a handful of orders each week. Now, they employ a team of 16 and comfortably serve over 100 orders daily. Their growth has been organic, building a local following and establishing themselves as a true Liverpool institution, evident in their ability to capture the hearts and stomachs of the city's beloved football club





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Woffle Liverpool Football Club Burgers Local Business Success Story

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rio Ferdinand changes Premier League title prediction as Liverpool lead ArsenalRio Ferdinand has already changed his stance on the Premier League title race just three games into the new season.

Read more »

Florian Wirtz has already hinted at Arne Slot Liverpool plan for Alexander Isak and Hugo EkitikeArne Slot will have an attacking selection dilemma on his hands once Alexander Isak is match fit - but fielding a Liverpool front two might not be the answer

Read more »

Liverpool stars react as Harvey Elliott sends emotional message ahead of Aston Villa debutThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

UEFA make major Champions League rule change that could affect LiverpoolThe Champions League gets underway next week and UEFA have made a late change to the competition's rules that could affect Liverpool

Read more »

McCooley's on Concert Square Celebrates 10 Years of Liverpool NightsLiverpool's beloved Irish pub and nightclub, McCooley's on Concert Square, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The venue reflects on a decade of 'hectic nights', crazy memories, and thousands of kegs of beer, highlighting its impact on the city's nightlife scene and the lives of those who have worked there.

Read more »

LFC-loved venue serving 'best burgers in town' to open new siteBranded posters have gone up in the windows of the new city centre venue with the location now confirmed

Read more »