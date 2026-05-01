From 21 Stone to Bodybuilding: A 57-Year-Old Woman’s Inspiring Fitness Journey

Gaynor Bickley, a 57-year-old IT professional from Derby, has lost 10 stone and is now competing in her third bodybuilding show. Her decade-long transformation from 21 stone to a confident, strong athlete highlights the power of discipline and self-belief. She shares her journey to inspire others, proving that age is no barrier to achieving fitness goals.

Gaynor Bickley, a 57-year-old IT professional from Derby, has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding 10 stone (63.5kg) and stepping into her third bodybuilding competition. Her journey began a decade ago when she weighed 21 stone (133kg) and struggled with low self-esteem.

Despite her active past—even managing her daughter’s football team—poor eating habits led to significant weight gain. She recalls feeling miserable, living in loose clothing and avoiding attention due to societal perceptions of overweight individuals. A pivotal moment came when she witnessed an elderly person struggling with a shopping trolley, realizing that could be her future if she didn’t act. Determined to change, she enrolled in a rigorous boot camp, losing 10 pounds (4.5kg) in a week.

This sparked a decade of consistency, including completing half marathons, charity runs, and even becoming a job leader to motivate others. Four years ago, she reached 14 stone (89kg), feeling healthier but still not satisfied. Last year, she discovered bodybuilding through her former partner, who introduced her to the sport’s discipline and structure. Training with personal trainer Fazal at Flex Physiques, Gaynor embraced the challenge, finding strength both physically and mentally.

She now weighs around 11 stone (70kg) in her off-season and no longer obsesses over the scales, focusing instead on how she looks and feels. Her journey has inspired many, particularly women navigating menopause or years of dieting struggles. She emphasizes that strength, not just weight loss, is key to feeling confident and capable. Balancing her IT career, family life, and training, Gaynor hopes to show others that it’s never too late to change.

Preparing for competitions has been challenging, especially during social events, but she remains committed, even training while on holiday. Through her TikTok and Instagram accounts, she shares her story, proving that transformation is possible at any age





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