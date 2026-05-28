From a Teenage Princess Royal to a New Generation: Revisiting the 1964 Greek‑Danish Royal Wedding

A look back at Princess Anne's role as a fourteen‑year‑old bridesmaid at the 1964 marriage of Princess Anne‑Marie and King Constantine II, the fashion details of that historic ceremony, and the parallels with Peter Phillips' upcoming 2026 wedding.

When Princess Anne ‑Marie of Denmark wed King Constantine II of the Hellenes in September 1964, the ceremony attracted not only royalty but also a youthful royal entourage that would echo through the generations.

The most striking member of that bridal party was a fourteen‑year‑old Princess Royal, Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who flew to Athens to serve as a bridesmaid alongside the daughter of the future groom. Archival photographs, recently resurfaced, show Anne standing in a floor‑length white gown with a modest rounded neckline and higher back, her dress cut in the same empire‑waist silhouette that defined the era's royal bridal fashion.

The gowns of all the bridesmaids featured sheer cropped sleeves, an embroidered bow at the waist, and a hem sprinkled with subtle sparkles that caught the Mediterranean light. Completing the look, each girl wore a pearl necklace and a floral headpiece that complemented Anne's bouffant bob, creating a picture of youthful elegance at the historic Metropolitan Cathedral service on 18 September 1964. The bride herself, then eighteen, chose a bateau‑neck, empire‑waist dress designed by the Danish couturier Jørgen Bender.

The gown was renowned for its dramatic twenty‑foot train, its Irish lace veil that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret of Connaught, and the Khedive of Egypt tiara, a piece that has been loaned to subsequent royal brides. Although the tiara and veil have been seen in later weddings, the actual Bender wedding dress remained hidden from public view until a 2023 exhibition revealed it for the first time.

The wedding was hastened after the death of Constantine's father, King Paul, in March of that year, and it marked the union of two closely related European houses - Anne‑Marie was a third cousin of Prince Charles, while Constantine was a second cousin of Prince William and a godfather to the future prince. Fast forward sixty‑plus years, and the echoes of that 1964 bridal party are appearing again.

Peter Phillips, the only son of Princess Anne and nephew of King Charles III, is set to marry his long‑time partner, an NHS nurse, on 6 June at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester. Speculation abounds that his own bridal party will feature his daughters, Savannah and Isla, who come from his previous marriage to Autumn Kelly, mirroring the inter‑generational involvement seen in 1964.

As royal watchers await details of the modern bridesmaids' dresses, the historic images of a teenage Princess Royal fulfilling bridesmaid duties serve as a nostalgic reminder of how royal weddings intertwine personal milestones with the weight of tradition





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Weddings Princess Anne Princess Anne‑Marie King Constantine II Peter Phillips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Anne navigates tiara dilemma ahead of Peter Phillips' second royal weddingPrincess Anne is facing a tiara dilemma ahead of her son, Peter Phillips, and Harriet Sperling's wedding on 6 June – all the details.

Read more »

Mike Tindall Reveals the Less Glamorous Side of Royal AscotMike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara, has opened up about the less glamorous side of Royal Ascot in a recent podcast episode. He revealed that the royal procession can be a nightmare when it's too hot, and that the royal party has to endure a 20-minute carriage ride in horse-drawn carriages. The royal procession is a tradition that dates back to 1825 and is part of British history that the royals aim to uphold.

Read more »

Princess Tatiana sparks romance rumours with Mexican businessman after royal divorcePrincess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos of Greece announced their divorce in April 2024 – now she is gradually returning to the media spotlight…

Read more »

'Uber competitive' Princess Kate's go-to drinking game she still plays with the royal familyMike Tindall has revealed the Princess of Wales' competitive side comes out during one particular drinking game – and it's surprisingly relatable

Read more »