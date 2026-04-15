From Albert Square to ASDA: EastEnders Writer's Six-Figure Earnings Revealed Before Supermarket Job

A former EastEnders scriptwriter, Richard Lazarus, has disclosed the substantial six-figure annual salary he earned writing for the BBC soap for eight years. Lazarus, who penned 55 episodes, has since transitioned to working at ASDA, a move prompted by the disruption of his poker career during the pandemic. The article also includes reflections from former EastEnders actress Gemma Bissix on her early career struggles.

A former scriptwriter for the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders has revealed the substantial earnings he received for his contributions before embarking on a significant career shift. Richard Lazarus , who penned a remarkable 55 episodes for Albert Square between 2007 and 2015, was a key member of the twelve-person writing team responsible for crafting the dramatic lives of the show's characters. His final script for the series aired in February 2015, featuring prominent storylines for characters such as Lauren and Max Branning, and Ian Beale. In a surprising turn of events, Lazarus has since transitioned from the world of television writing to working on the shop floor at ASDA .

Speaking to The Sun, Lazarus disclosed that his tenure on EastEnders resulted in a considerable six-figure sum annually, for which he was contracted to write approximately twelve episodes per year. His role involved participating in monthly short-term planning sessions and undertaking week-long retreats every three months to develop storylines stretching up to eighteen months into the future. He noted that this intense schedule meant he was largely unable to pursue other professional commitments during that period.

During his time on the show, he was instrumental in introducing popular characters like the Mitchell sisters, Ronnie and Roxy, and contributed to significant plotlines such as the gay romance between Syed Masood and Christian Clarke, as well as the dramatic reading of notorious villain Archie Mitchell's will. Following his departure from EastEnders, Lazarus explored other television projects before turning his attention to professional poker. However, the global lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his poker career, prompting him to seek employment at his local supermarket.

While he reportedly plans to retire in the near future, Lazarus also intends to continue his passion for writing, with plans to compose plays and musicals. Recently, an image of Lazarus in his ASDA uniform was shared on the 'Our Asda' Instagram account, highlighting his impressive professional background. The post lauded his extensive writing credits, including 55 EastEnders episodes, contributions to the CBBC drama The Dumping Ground, work on the Scottish soap River City, and co-creation of the BBC One primetime cop drama By Any Means, emphasizing the breadth of his creative talents.

The article also touches upon the experiences of other former EastEnders actors, such as Gemma Bissix, who played Clare Bates. Bissix reflected on her struggles with self-doubt during her formative years on the show, noting how the late Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, provided mentorship. Bissix, who joined EastEnders at the age of nine, spoke of her regret for not having more self-belief in her youth, wishing she had enjoyed her time on set more. She credited Windsor and Steve McFadden for helping her learn her craft and memorize lines, stating that the soap served as her drama school.

Bissix also mentioned reconnecting with co-star Letitia Dean, who shared childhood anecdotes. After leaving EastEnders, Bissix later took on the role of villain Claire Devine in Hollyoaks. EastEnders is broadcast on BBC One and is available for streaming on iPlayer.





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