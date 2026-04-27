From Anxiety to Clarity: My Journey with Testosterone Therapy During Menopause

A personal account of navigating perimenopause, the limitations of traditional HRT, and the life-changing benefits of testosterone therapy for managing anxiety, brain fog, and low libido.

For years, I didn't consider myself prone to anxiety. I maintained a generally positive outlook and easily dismissed worries.

However, entering my early 40s and experiencing perimenopause dramatically altered this. A wave of overthinking and catastrophic thinking washed over me. Simple situations became fraught with imagined negativity – a delayed text became evidence of disapproval, a husband's lateness a sign of a terrible accident. This anxiety manifested physically with palpitations and breathlessness, prompting a cardiac check to rule out a heart condition like my mother's.

While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) initially helped with the low mood, it did little to address the persistent brain fog. As a mother of three, managing a demanding schedule became increasingly difficult, with constant forgetfulness and a decline in social engagement. My libido also suffered. Observing other women finding relief through traditional HRT and testosterone therapy sparked my interest.

Though often considered a 'male hormone', women naturally produce testosterone, but levels decline significantly during middle age. Currently, around 8,000-10,000 women in the UK receive testosterone prescriptions on the NHS, a small fraction of the 14 million women over 50. Access is limited by NICE guidelines, which restrict prescriptions to those with low libido. Seeking broader treatment, I consulted Dr. Louise Newson at Newson Health, a private menopause clinic.

Blood tests revealed my testosterone levels were within the normal range (1.26 nmol/L for a 48-year-old, with a typical range of 0.5 to 2.4 nmol/L) but could benefit from a boost. I began using Testogel, a gel typically prescribed to men, at a lower dosage. While it initially improved my skin and reduced rosacea flare-ups, I experienced unwanted side effects like facial hair growth and slight weight gain.

After a period of uncertainty, I switched to Androfeme, a body-identical testosterone cream specifically designed for women, recently approved in the UK. Androfeme proved transformative. The most significant improvement was a dramatic reduction in cognitive lapses – the frustrating 'what was I doing?

' moments. I regained mental clarity, improved my organizational skills, and experienced better sleep. While occasional nighttime anxiety persists, overall, my quality of life has significantly improved. The ease of dosage calibration with Androfeme, compared to the translucent and fiddly Testogel, also contributed to my positive experience.

This journey highlights the importance of addressing the full spectrum of perimenopause symptoms, including the often-overlooked role of testosterone





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