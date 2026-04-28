From Behind the Scenes to Center Stage: Emma Grede Steps Out of the Kardashians’ Shadow

Emma Grede, the entrepreneur behind Skims and Good American, is building her own brand after years of success working with the Kardashian family. A growing distance between Grede and the Kardashians is becoming apparent as she launches a podcast, publishes a book, and gains widespread recognition.

Emma Grede , a highly successful entrepreneur credited with building some of the world’s most prominent brands for the Kardashian family, is stepping into the spotlight.

For two decades, Grede, 43, operated behind the scenes, founding partner of Skims (Kim Kardashian’s shapewear), CEO of Good American (Khloe Kardashian’s denim), and leading sports fashion brand Off Season. However, the past year has seen a deliberate shift towards building her own personal brand, marked by a podcast, a book launch, and extensive media appearances.

Her debut book, 'Start With Yourself,' generated significant buzz, receiving support from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba, but notably, the Kardashians remained silent. This silence extends offline, with no family members attending her book launch party. Insiders suggest a growing distance between Grede and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, fueled by her rising prominence and recognition as the driving force behind their brands.

Khloe Kardashian has launched new ventures without Grede’s involvement, and Grede has subtly distanced herself from Safely, a brand co-founded with Kris Jenner, by removing it from her social media bio. During a podcast appearance with Cardi B, Grede implicitly endorsed the importance of choosing the right business partners, hinting at past experiences. This shift in focus comes after years of Grede being a largely invisible figure within the Kardashian empire.

Her early life, marked by her parents’ separation and responsibility for her younger siblings, instilled a strong work ethic and resilience. Grede’s journey began with a place at the London College of Fashion at age 16, laying the groundwork for her career. She has since launched the podcast 'Aspire With Emma Grede,' featuring interviews with influential figures like Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey – again, without Kardashian participation.

The lack of public support from the Kardashians, including unfollowing on social media, signals a clear cooling of relations. Grede’s focus now appears to be on establishing herself as a leading entrepreneur in her own right, independent of the reality TV family that propelled her initial success. Her story is one of quiet influence blossoming into a powerful personal brand, navigating the complexities of business partnerships and forging a new path





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