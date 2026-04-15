From Chelsea's Drama to Thailand's Tranquility: What Happened to Made In Chelsea's Cheska Hull?

Former Made In Chelsea star Cheska Hull has traded the London social scene for a new life in Phuket, Thailand, where she works in PR and enjoys a vibrant lifestyle with her son. The article explores her departure from the show, her personal growth, and the evolution of her relationships with former castmates.

Francesca Hull, formerly known as Cheska on the reality television show Made In Chelsea , has found a new life in Phuket, Thailand , years after her dramatic exit from the series. Hull, who was a prominent figure in the early seasons of the show, left in 2014 citing anxiety and depression, a stark contrast to the flamboyant persona she often projected on screen.

Her departure followed an incredibly public and humiliating incident during the 2013 Christmas special, where castmate Victoria Baker Harber hurled a deeply offensive insult at her, calling her a fat f***ing turkey. This moment, alongside the general pressures of reality television, contributed to Hull's decision to step away from the limelight. At 40 years old, Hull now resides in the tropical paradise of Phuket with her eight-year-old son, Charlie. She has embraced a new career path, working in public relations for a luxury hotel company, Anantara, and also operates as a digital nomad for a food and drink firm called Raw. Her social media reflects a vibrant and active lifestyle, filled with adventures like kayaking, zip-lining, and enjoying water fights, a far cry from her previous London-based existence. This relocation to Thailand signifies a significant life change and a deliberate move towards personal happiness and well-being for both Hull and her son. A source close to Hull indicates that she is immensely content with her decision, finding that Thailand has been the perfect environment for her and Charlie, though she does acknowledge missing her family and friends back in the UK. However, not all her past relationships have endured the test of time or distance. While Hull remains close with former Made In Chelsea castmates Fran Newman Young and Ollie Locke, her once inseparable bond with Binky Felstead has reportedly deteriorated. The source reveals that Hull's primary role on the show often involved being a confidante and support system for Felstead, particularly regarding relationship issues. Over time, underlying tensions led to Felstead unfollowing Hull on social media, an action that was eventually reciprocated. The friendship has been distant for years, a disappointing turn of events considering Hull was instrumental in introducing Felstead to the show in 2011, thereby launching her career as an influencer. Hull's earlier ventures in the UK, including a PR company called Big Smoke, were not as successful as hoped. The company went into liquidation in 2016, and her subsequent move to Devon to work in her mother's arts and crafts shop also marked a period of reflection and transition before her ultimate move to Thailand





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