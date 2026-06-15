From Condemned to Coveted: Couple Transforms Foam-Filled House into Luxury Apartments

A young couple defied the odds and turned a crumbling, foam-stuffed 1850s house into stylish modern apartments, now thriving as Airbnb rentals.

Stuart and Katie Thorner, a dynamic couple from Shropshire, have become local legends in the property development world after transforming a condemned, foam-filled house into a set of four luxurious Airbnb apartments.

The property, located on St Michael's Street, was originally an 1850s end-of-terrace building that had fallen into such disrepair that Shropshire Council evacuated it in June 2021, warning it could collapse at any moment. To stabilize it, the council injected large quantities of pale yellow foam into the structure, creating a honeycomb-like matrix that distributed the load but left the interior looking like a surreal, post-apocalyptic cave. Many assumed demolition was the only option.

But the Thorners saw an opportunity where others saw ruin. When Stuart first suggested buying the property, his wife Katie reacted with horror. The images of archways filled with foam, crumbling brickwork, and missing plaster were daunting.

However, Katie soon came around, and the couple purchased the building with a vision to restore it to its former glory while adding modern comforts. The renovation took eight months and involved a team of 15 skilled workers from their own company, Summer House, which they founded in 2014. The project cost approximately £500,000 and required careful planning to remove the foam safely, reinforce the structure, and rebuild the interior from scratch.

Stuart recalled, 'You've got to really enjoy it because, yes, a few times we did look at areas like the basement and it was a bit daunting. People thought we were pretty brave taking it on and it was head-scratching work at times.

' The result of their efforts is nothing short of spectacular. The building now houses four separate apartments, each with a distinct character and modern amenities. The ground floor and basement combine to form a spacious apartment for up to six guests, complete with a fully equipped kitchen featuring dark grey cabinets, a dining table that seats six, and a luxurious living area.

The first floor apartment offers a more intimate setting for four guests, while the second floor is divided into two additional units. Every detail was considered, from the stair treads to the colour palettes of gentle greys and pinks. The apartments boast state-of-the-art furniture, generous storage, and bathrooms with large vanities, baths, and overhead showers. The light-filled interiors create a welcoming atmosphere, ideal for unwinding after a day exploring the historic town of Shrewsbury.

The Thorners' success story is also a testament to their entrepreneurial spirit. Summer House began as a small bathroom showroom in Telford and has grown into a full-service interior and construction studio with a team of 30 multi-talented individuals. The company frequently collaborates with other brands to deliver high-quality renovations. The Foam House, as it was nicknamed, has become a flagship project, showcasing their ability to tackle extreme challenges.

The apartments are now rented out on Airbnb, attracting guests from across the UK and beyond. The property's unique history, including its use as a filming location for A Christmas Carol in 1984, adds to its appeal. The Thorners have not only saved a piece of local heritage but also created a thriving business that brings tourists to the area.

This renovation demonstrates that with vision, determination, and hard work, even the most decrepit buildings can be transformed into desirable homes. The couple's journey from initial dread to triumphant completion serves as an inspiration for aspiring property developers. As Stuart said, 'We thought it would be an opportunity - I love trying to find challenges and problems and finding a solution.

' And indeed, they turned a crumbling, foam-stuffed nightmare into a dream come true





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