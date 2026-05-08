From Council Flat to £5 Million Lakeside Mansion: A Father's Life-Changing Win

Darren Thorpe, a 53-year-old father from East London, has won a £5 million lakeside mansion in the Lake District through an Omaze competition. Having lived in the same council flat for 42 years, Thorpe's life has been transformed overnight. The five-bedroom property comes with over half an acre of landscaped grounds, a boathouse, and stunning views of Lake Windermere. Thorpe, who works as a concierge, purchased a £15 entry ticket and never expected to win. His newfound wealth includes a mortgage-free property, £250,000 in cash, and the freedom to choose his future. Thorpe celebrated with his daughter at their local pub, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Darren Thorpe, a 53-year-old father from East London, has experienced a life-altering transformation after winning a £5 million lakeside mansion in the Lake District through an Omaze competition.

Having lived in the same council flat for 42 years, Thorpe, who works as a concierge, purchased a £15 entry ticket as part of his Omaze subscription, never expecting to win. His new home, a five-bedroom property with over half an acre of landscaped grounds, offers breathtaking views of Lake Windermere and includes a two-storey boathouse with its own jetty.

The mansion features floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple balconies, and expansive living spaces, including a reception hall, lounge, dining room, and a large kitchen. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the main bedroom boasting an en suite and dressing room. Three of the main bedrooms overlook the lake and open onto a full-length balcony. Outside, the property includes a large driveway, double garage, and an electric gated entrance.

Thorpe, who initially thought the call from Omaze was a prank, celebrated his win by surprising his 21-year-old daughter, Yolotzin, at the local pub where she works. Despite his newfound wealth, Thorpe and his daughter took the bus to the pub, where they enjoyed champagne and shots to mark the occasion. Thorpe admitted to waking up with a hangover the next morning but was quickly reminded of his life-changing win.

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, and Thorpe will also receive £250,000 in cash. He expressed his relief at no longer having to worry about financial struggles, stating that the win has completely transformed his life. Thorpe revealed that he was in the middle of painting a friend's summer house when he received the call from Omaze, initially believing it to be a joke.

However, upon confirming the win, he was overwhelmed with disbelief and excitement. The lakeside mansion offers numerous possibilities for Thorpe, who can choose to live in the house, rent it out, or sell it whenever he wishes. He plans to enjoy the property for a while, hosting a summer barbecue for friends and family and possibly booking a holiday. Thorpe also mentioned that he might continue working for a bit but is looking forward to early retirement.

The £250,000 cash prize provides him with the option to stay in the mansion for years, ensuring a secure future for both him and his daughter. Thorpe's win serves as a testament to the unexpected turns life can take, offering a beacon of hope and a fresh start for a family that has faced its share of ups and downs





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Omaze Competition Lake District Lakeside Mansion Life-Changing Win Financial Freedom

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