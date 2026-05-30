From Debt to Millions: Accrington Dad's Journey to Building a Money-Saving Tech Empire

Ashley Bailey, a father from Accrington, went from struggling to afford baby essentials to founding Dig, an AI-powered platform that helps families find the lowest prices online. His story highlights the hidden struggles of entrepreneurs and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

A dad from Accrington has described how he turned his life around from facing mounting debts to leading a company worth millions. At his lowest point, Ashley Bailey was awake at 3 a.m., frantically searching for cheaper nappies and baby formula, unsure how he would make it to the end of the month.

Today, he is the founder of Dig, a fast-growing tech company worth millions, helping thousands of households slash their everyday spending. This is a far cry from the sleepless nights when every pound felt like a battle. Just a few years ago, his reality was starkly different.

'I remember sitting there thinking, how have I ended up here? On paper, it looked like I was doing well, but in real life, we were struggling,' he said. By the time his first child was born, the Manchester-born entrepreneur thought he had made it. He had built businesses, worked with global giants like Google, and secured backing through Telefónica's Wayra accelerator.

From the outside, it looked like success. Behind closed doors, it was a different story.

'We couldn't just go out and buy what we needed without thinking twice. Every single purchase felt like a calculation,' Ashley added. For a new father, the pressure was relentless.

'You picture being able to provide-not sitting there worrying about how to afford the basics. ' Ashley had always been driven to succeed. 'I wasn't from a privileged background. You see people doing well and think, I want to get there too,' he said.

He worked his way up through sales and tech before entering the high-stakes start-up world, building, scaling, and exiting businesses, landing global partnerships, and gaining recognition in the US. But the reality behind the glossy start-up image was far harsher.

'Founders are very good at showing the highlights-funding rounds, growth, big wins. What they don't talk about is the stress, the debt, and the moments where things start slipping.

' After relocating to East London with his wife, former Irish pop singer Ciara Newell Bailey, what was meant to be a fresh start quickly spiralled into financial strain. 'At first you think it's temporary.

Then one missed payment leads to another. It creeps up on you. You tell yourself you'll fix it next month, but it keeps stacking up.

' Then came the added pressure of a newborn. 'There's a different kind of weight when you've got a child. It's not just about you anymore.

' The breaking point wasn't dramatic; it was painfully ordinary. 'I was up late, switching between websites trying to work out what was cheapest. I remember thinking, why is this so difficult?

' That moment changed everything. 'I wasn't trying to start a business. I was trying to solve a problem we were actually living with.

' That idea became Dig. Now, the AI-powered platform searches across the entire web to find the lowest prices on exact items, from iPhones and trainers to buggies, nappies, and everyday essentials, all in one place. No endless tabs, no second-guessing. On average, it uncovers significantly cheaper prices than a standard search, helping families stretch their budgets further at a time when every penny counts.

His business model has attracted key investors, including industry heavyweights like millionaire businessman Paul Wright, co-founder of the Ideal World shopping channel. With global instability continuing to push prices higher, the need has never been greater.

'As conflicts like the situation with Iran start to impact oil prices and supply chains, it's ordinary families who feel it first,' Ashley says. 'The cost of living isn't easing; it's becoming more unpredictable. That's exactly why tools like Dig are more essential than ever. It came from a real place.

That's why it resonates. It's the thing I wish I'd had at 3 a.m. when I was stressed, exhausted, and trying to make the last bit of money last.

' What started as a desperate solution at rock bottom has since transformed into a multi-million-pound business, helping thousands shop smarter and save money daily. For Ashley, the turnaround has been life-changing. Now a father of two, the fear and financial anxiety that once defined his life have been replaced with stability and a new definition of success.

'Success used to be about growth, deals, how things looked from the outside. Now it's about stability, honesty, and building something that actually helps people.

' He is also speaking out about the struggles many founders keep hidden. 'There's a lot of pressure to look like you've got it all together, especially as a man and when you've got a family. Keeping it in just makes it worse.

' By sharing his story, he hopes to shine a light on what really goes on behind the scenes. 'No one talks about the sleepless nights. But that's often the truth.





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