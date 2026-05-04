From Downing Street to Greenwich Council: Political Intrigue Continues

Hugh O'Leary, husband of former PM Liz Truss, stands for election to Greenwich Council, while other political figures face scrutiny and internal battles. The article also highlights inaccuracies in Tory claims about council control and amusing anecdotes from Westminster.

The political landscape in the United Kingdom continues to be dynamic and often surprising, with recent events highlighting both the personal lives of prominent figures and the ongoing maneuvering within and between political parties.

Hugh O'Leary, the husband of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, is making headlines not for his association with her brief tenure in Downing Street, but for his own foray into local politics. He is contesting a seat on Greenwich Council, a move that is garnering attention as potentially historic.

Should he succeed, he would be the first spouse of a former prime minister to win public office after leaving Downing Street since Margaret Lloyd George, who served on a Welsh council decades ago. O'Leary's previous attempts at local elections in 1998, 2002, and 2006 were unsuccessful, but he remains a popular figure within the local Conservative party.

This bid for office is particularly noteworthy given the persistent speculation linking Truss herself to a potential move to Reform UK, a party further to the right of the Conservative Party. Her reluctance to publicly endorse either Nigel Farage or Kemi Badenoch as potential successors to the current leadership further fuels these rumors, despite her continued formal affiliation with the Conservatives. Beyond O'Leary's campaign, the article also touches upon internal dynamics within the Labour Party and the Conservative Party.

Angela Rayner, a prominent Labour figure, faced scrutiny following an incident at the House of Commons, but colleagues are reportedly supportive of her continued political ambitions, suggesting that a position in No. 10 would be a safe haven for her. Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch, the current Tory leader, attempted to showcase the successes of Conservative-led councils ahead of the local elections.

However, her claims were quickly undermined by the reality on the ground, as several of the councils she cited are actually controlled by other parties – Liberal Democrats, independent groups, or local residents' associations. This discrepancy raises questions about the accuracy of the Conservative Party's messaging and their grasp of the local political situation.

The article also notes the continued ambition of Wes Streeting, a potential leadership contender within Labour, who was observed strategically positioning himself during Prime Minister's Questions, despite not being on the front bench. This suggests a level of internal competition and plotting within the party as Keir Starmer fights to maintain his position.

Finally, the piece offers a glimpse into the more eccentric side of British politics, with anecdotes about Lord Vaizey's unconventional attire in the House of Lords – appearing without a tie and with undone shirt buttons – and the introduction of new Whitehall jargon by Darren Jones, referring to 'NCCCs' (noncorporate communications channels) as a euphemism for private mobile phones. These seemingly minor details contribute to a broader picture of a political environment that is often characterized by both serious policy debates and moments of absurdity.

The overall tone of the article is one of wry observation, highlighting the complexities and contradictions of British politics. It paints a picture of a system where personal ambitions, party rivalries, and occasional lapses in decorum all play a role in shaping the political narrative. The upcoming local elections are presented as a key battleground, with both the Conservatives and Labour vying for control and attempting to demonstrate their ability to govern effectively at the local level.

The article suggests that the results of these elections will be closely watched as indicators of the national mood and potential shifts in political power





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Liz Truss Hugh O'leary Greenwich Council Kemi Badenoch Angela Rayner Keir Starmer Local Elections Conservative Party Labour Party

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