From Financial Disaster to Money Coach: A Personal Journey Out of Debt

A money coach shares her personal experience of accumulating £27,000 in debt and the steps she took to overcome it, offering insights into financial struggles and the path to recovery.

Today, observing me, one might easily assume my financial life has always been exceptionally well-managed. I appear as a successful 36-year-old money coach , dedicated to helping families build financial confidence. I even share financial advice and guidance on my Instagram account, which boasts over 110,000 followers. However, just seven years ago, with two young children, I was burdened with £27,000 of debt. I was, in essence, a financial disaster.

For years, I swiped my credit card with minimal consideration for the implications, accumulating a significant debt to support my family. While I recognized the situation was spiraling out of control, I persistently attempted to ignore the magnitude of the problem. I had accumulated balances on approximately six or seven different credit cards, making little progress in repaying them. Then, in 2019, at the age of 29, I was forced to confront the terrifying reality I had concealed for years: I was completely out of money. I was carrying £27,000 of debt and was unable to take on any more. How did I get to this point?\The initial accumulation of tens of thousands of pounds began innocently enough with a student overdraft. I studied Modern Languages at the University of Bath and maxed out my overdraft during my studies. As a cash-strapped student, it felt like free money. I spent a considerable portion of these funds in the desperate pursuit of weight loss. I would purchase clothes that were too small, almost as a form of self-punishment to drive weight loss. My self-esteem was at an all-time low. I wanted to achieve a certain look, and I felt I couldn't. This led to about £2,000 in debt on my overdraft. Shortly after graduating, I discovered I was pregnant. Fortunately, this experience profoundly changed my relationship with my body. However, at just 24, I had to prepare for motherhood with a low salary and a significant student overdraft. My now-husband, then 23, and I had to rapidly construct what we envisioned as a normal family life. We were determined to give our son a better upbringing than we had experienced. This meant we couldn't take the conventional route of renting a small studio apartment like many graduates. The expenses associated with raising a child prevented me from recovering from the debt I had accrued. Advancing my career to increase our income also had to take a backseat. We didn't have any savings to fall back on. We were both supervisors in restaurants, and our salaries were not high. After my maternity leave, my boss moved me into a marketing role, which helped me advance, and later into a brand management position, although I worked part-time. The most significant financial strain came from childcare costs. While hourly rates were lower than they are today, there was no government-funded 30 hours of free childcare. Our expenses were high, leading me to consistently spend more than I earned each month. The thousands of pounds of debt primarily accumulated in my name rather than being shared with my husband.\Our debt further increased because we tried to keep up with our friends. We were renting a two-bedroom flat in Bath, a considerable monthly expense, while our friends owned their own homes. I would purchase expensive rugs and cushions to make our flat feel like a home. These well-intentioned purchases quietly added to the balances on six or seven credit cards. The debt, accumulated in my name, was managed by me, and I was the one with the greater spending habits. Ironically, I had always been the more financially knowledgeable person in our relationship. Many women who end up in debt are natural problem-solvers—you might not have enough money, but you know where to find more, even if that means borrowing. However, my husband knew the debt was becoming uncontrollable, and we were struggling. I avoided calculating the total amount for years, but I knew I was in trouble. I made minimum monthly payments, but these did nothing to reduce the outstanding balance. I coped day by day by ignoring the problem and carrying on with life as usual. Occasionally, a crisis, such as an unpaid bill, would force me to confront the escalating debt. My adrenaline would surge, and I'd experience a moment of clarity where I knew I needed to fix the problem. But the fear of failure always prevented me. And I'm not alone in this feeling. Moneybox, a savings provider, indicates that over 19 million Britons believe they will never be able to improve their financial situation. The shame of my situation was consuming me. I kept questioning myself, What are you doing? You're too clever for this





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