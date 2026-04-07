From Financial Ruin to Financial Empowerment: A Money Coach's Debt Journey

A money coach shares her personal journey from being £27,000 in debt to helping others achieve financial confidence, detailing the choices, challenges, and mindset shifts that led to her transformation.

Today, observing me, one might easily assume a life of impeccable financial health. I am a 36-year-old money coach, guiding families toward financial confidence, and I share insights with over 110,000 followers on my Instagram account. However, just seven years ago, burdened by two young children, I was drowning in £27,000 of debt. I was a financial disaster waiting to happen.

For years, I swiped my credit cards without considering the repercussions, accumulating a mountain of debt to support my family. I knew things were spiraling out of control, yet I chose to ignore the magnitude of the problem. I had accumulated balances on approximately six or seven credit cards, and making any progress towards paying them off seemed impossible. But then came the day in 2019, when I was 29, I was forced to face a terrifying truth I had been suppressing for years: I was broke. I owed £27,000 and was unable to borrow any more. How on earth had I gotten to that point?\The initial seed of my financial woes was sown with a student overdraft. I studied Modern Languages at the University of Bath and maxed out my overdraft. To a cash-strapped student, it felt like free money. A large portion of these funds was spent on a desperate attempt to lose weight. I bought clothes that were too small, almost as a self-punishment to shed the pounds. My self-esteem was at an all-time low. I wanted to look a certain way, and I simply didn't. This resulted in approximately £2,000 of debt on my overdraft. Shortly after university, I discovered I was pregnant. Fortunately, this shifted my perspective on my body. However, at the young age of 24, I was preparing to become a mother with a low salary and a hefty student overdraft. My now-husband, only 23 at the time, and I had to quickly piece together what we envisioned a typical family life would be. We were committed to giving our son a better upbringing than we had. This meant we couldn't bootstrap like most graduates by renting a tiny studio apartment. The expenses associated with raising a child prevented me from recovering from the debt. Climbing the career ladder to increase our income also had to take a backseat. We didn't even have any savings to fall back on. We were both supervisors at restaurants, so our salaries weren't substantial. After maternity leave, my boss moved me into a marketing role, which gave me a boost, and later to a brand manager position, but I was only working part-time. Childcare expenses were the most significant drain on our budget. Hourly rates were lower than they are now, and there was no provision of 30 hours of free childcare. Our expenses were high, leading me to spend more than I earned each month. The thousands of pounds of debt was primarily in my name, rather than being shared with my husband. \Our debt continued to escalate because we attempted to keep pace with our friends. We rented a two-bedroom flat in Bath, which was a significant monthly expense, while our friends owned their homes. I'd splurge on expensive rugs or cushions to try to make our flat feel like a home. These well-intentioned purchases quietly built up balances on multiple credit cards. The thousands of pounds of debt were in my name, as I was the one managing the debt and had the greater spending tendencies. Ironically, I was the more financially savvy person in our relationship. Many women who end up in debt are natural problem-solvers; you may lack funds, but you'll figure out where to get more, even if that means borrowing. However, my husband sensed that the debt was spiraling out of control and that we were struggling. For years, I avoided calculating the total amount, but I knew I was in trouble. I was making the minimum payments each month, which made no real impact on lowering the balance. I survived by burying my head in the sand and carrying on as usual. Occasionally, a crisis, such as an unpaid bill, would force me to confront the growing debt. My adrenaline would surge, and I would have a moment of clarity, realizing I needed to fix things. But fear of failure often held me back. I'm not alone in this feeling. More than 19 million Britons believe they will never improve their financial situation, according to the savings provider Moneybox. The shame was overwhelming. Deep down, I was constantly asking myself, 'What are you doing? You're too clever for this.





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