From Football Field to Fortune: Peter Crouch's Successful Post-Retirement Career

Peter Crouch has transitioned from a successful football career to a thriving post-retirement career in the entertainment industry, with lucrative brand deals and media appearances propelling him to new heights. This article explores his post-football ventures.

Standing at an impressive 6ft 7in, Peter Crouch enjoyed a highly successful football career spanning over two decades, gracing the pitches of 11 different clubs across England before hanging up his boots at the age of 38. However, it's his post-retirement achievements that are currently capturing widespread attention.

Since bidding farewell to professional football in 2019, Crouch has seamlessly transitioned into the entertainment industry, becoming renowned for his quick wit and humorous persona. This transformation has proven immensely lucrative, attracting top brands that are seemingly unfazed by the fact that he doesn't conform to the traditional handsome archetype. This unconventional appeal has resonated deeply with the British public, contributing to his enduring popularity. Insiders reveal that the former Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers, and Tottenham Hotspur striker is now earning a salary comparable to his footballing days, with his net worth nearing an impressive £30 million. Crouch's post-football career is marked by substantial brand partnerships, including prominent deals with M&S and Debenhams. Furthermore, he's a regular presence on television and actively involved in two successful podcasts, solidifying his status as a media personality. A source close to Crouch remarked that he has excelled post-football. Brands view him as a goldmine. While many of his peers have struggled to find careers post-retirement, Crouch is generating substantial income and no longer has to endure the rigors of daily training. The source humorously added that it is bizarre that it's his unusual physique and ability to have a laugh that make him so appealing, rather than his looks. His successful post-football career is a testament to his adaptability and charm, enabling him to thrive in a new field. Podcasts have become a cornerstone of Crouch's post-football endeavors. He co-hosts The Therapy Crouch with his wife, Abbey Clancy. He played 42 times for England, scoring 22 goals, and participated in two World Cups. His sense of humor has played a significant role in his post-football career. In 2006, shortly after he began dating Abbey Clancy, he was asked what he would be if he weren't a footballer, to which he cheekily replied, 'A virgin.' One of his most memorable collaborations was an advertisement with Abbey for the lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. In the ad, Abbey is seen wearing red lingerie as she walks into a pub and ties Peter to a snooker table. The ad's conclusion, with Abbey aiming a cue ball at a sensitive area, significantly boosted the brand's sales. Agent Provocateur reported a 20 percent increase in high-end underwear sales following the ad's release in anticipation of Christmas 2024. While Abbey had been the face of Agent Provocateur for a decade before the ad, Peter's involvement, wearing the brand's boxer shorts, is credited with helping the company gain popularity among male shoppers. This wasn't the first time Abbey and Peter had partnered with a brand. In November 2023, the couple was officially announced as Marks & Spencer's food ambassadors. They actively promote the company through their social media channels. In 2024, the opportunities continued to pour in, with Peter signing a six-figure deal with Ariel to be the face of their TV campaigns, appearing on screens across the nation daily. He secured another six-figure deal at the end of 2025, starring in Debenhams’ Christmas advert alongside Olivia Attwood and Judi Love. Last year, he appeared in another TV ad for Nationwide Building Society alongside choreographer Louie Spence. More recently, Peter and Abbey appeared in a playful TV advert for Chery cars. The pair said at the time they ‘had a lot of fun filming together because it felt real and they had plenty of laughs’. Agent Provocateur's racy ad featuring Peter and Abbey reportedly boosted its underwear sales by 20 per cent Peter landed another six-figure deal at the end of 2025, starring in Debenhams’ Christmas advert alongside Olivia Attwood and Judi Love. Today, it’s no secret that Peter and Abbey – former member of girlband Genie Queen in her home city of Liverpool – have become a power couple. They met in 2006 when they were at the dawn of their respective careers - as Peter had just joined Liverpool FC, while Abbey was carving out her place in the modelling industry. And now, 20 years on, they have four children, Sophia, 14, Liberty, ten, Johnny, seven, and Jack, six, and have made themselves into household names. Since being a runner-up on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006, Abbey has been no stranger to TV appearances and high-profile campaigns herself. She won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, while also starring in shows such as Hell’s Kitchen. Peter started making a name for himself after joining Liverpool as a striker, before being capped 42 times by England between 2005 and 2010. Following retirement in July 2019, the footballer began working for BT Sport and Amazon Prime as a pundit. He then bagged his own BBC show Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer in 2020. The transformation of Peter Crouch from a football star to a media personality is a success story. He is now building on his success. He's able to stay relevant in the public sphere through various channels





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From Pitch to Profits: Peter Crouch's Post-Football Success StoryPeter Crouch has successfully transitioned from a professional football career to a lucrative career in the entertainment industry, earning millions through brand deals, TV appearances, and podcasts, solidifying his status as a post-football success.

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