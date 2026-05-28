From Kidney Donor to Streaming Sensation: Belmont Cameli's Rise Behind Garrett Graham

Belmont Cameli, the new heartthrob of Amazon Prime's Off Campus, captures fans with his on‑screen romance and off‑screen bravery after donating a kidney as part of a 14‑person transplant chain that saved seven lives.

The latest buzz among Gen Z and millennial women on social media revolves around the charming new face of Amazon Prime's breakout series Off Campus .

Belmont Cameli, who plays the brooding hockey captain Garrett Graham, has become an internet sensation, with compilations of his smoldering looks and witty lines filling TikTok feeds and Instagram stories. Even global pop star Jennifer Lopez has joined the frenzy, giving him a playful follow on the platform. Cameli's rise mirrors that of Jacob Elordi, who launched his career through the teen‑romance franchise The Kissing Booth, but Cameli's journey took almost a decade of perseverance before landing the lead role.

"I've waited a really long time for my chance to be the lead on a TV show," he told The Hollywood Reporter, a sentiment that now resonates with millions of fans who have made Off Campus the third most‑watched debut series in Amazon Prime's history. The show, based on Elle Kennedy's novel, follows the unlikely romance between the university's hockey captain Garrett and music student Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright.

As Garrett evolves from a notorious playboy to a man deeply in love, viewers are drawn into the emotional rollercoaster that has turned the series into a cultural phenomenon. Beyond his on‑screen appeal, Cameli's off‑screen heroism has captured the public's imagination. In 2018, before his acting career took off, the 28‑year‑old made the life‑changing decision to donate one of his kidneys.

Initially hoping to match a childhood friend, Brendan Flaherty, who was suffering from kidney failure, Cameli discovered he was not a compatible donor. Undeterred, he entered a paired‑kidney exchange program, a complex system that links incompatible donor‑recipient pairs with strangers to create a chain of transplants.

Cameli's contribution became part of a 14‑person chain that ultimately saved seven lives, including his friend Brendan, who received a kidney after six years on the waiting list, and a woman named Clotilde, who began a new chapter with a healthy organ. The actor resurfaced an Instagram post from the surgery, sharing photos of himself with two recipients and writing, "Yesterday I was blessed with the opportunity and privilege to save a life.

Most of us have two good kidneys, yet thousands die awaiting a transplant. I am grateful to be part of this swap program that has given seven patients new futures.

" Fans responded with an outpouring of heart emojis and heartfelt comments, celebrating both his on‑screen charisma and real‑world compassion. Cameli's path to stardom was far from predetermined. Born in Illinois, he originally pursued a degree in finance, following a conventional corporate trajectory. The sudden death of his father while he was in college forced him to re‑evaluate his priorities, prompting the realization that life was too short to ignore his true passions.

"All of a sudden, life felt really short, and it felt really important that I figured out what I wanted to do," Cameli reflected. He abandoned his planned career in finance, gravitated toward acting, and after years of auditions and minor roles, finally secured his breakthrough as Garrett Graham.

The convergence of his dramatic talent, magnetic presence, and altruistic deeds has solidified his status as a modern-day idol, inspiring fans not only to binge‑watch Off Campus but also to consider the impact they can have beyond the screen





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belmont Cameli Off Campus Kidney Donation Paired Kidney Exchange Streaming Series Popularity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Compassionate care at the heart of Care at Home in ClydesdaleThe service was recently awarded ‘very good’ ratings by the Care Inspectorate for both supporting people’s wellbeing and the quality of the staff team, following a recent unannounced inspection.

Read more »

6 key Off Campus moments you may have missedIf you can't get enough of Prime Video's Off Campus, starring Ella Bright and Belkmont Cameli, HELLO! takes a look at the six key moments you may need decoding

Read more »

Off Campus star Ella Bright defends 9-year age gap with costar Belmont CameliThe Amazon Prime series has reached 36million views in 123 days.

Read more »

Better Heart Health Before Pandemic Linked to Lower Risk of Severe COVID-19Researchers at the University of Vermont have found that better heart health before the pandemic was linked to a lower risk of severe COVID-19 events. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, analyzed the heart health of nearly 30,000 people using the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 metric.

Read more »