From Manhattan to Florence: The Reality of Culture Shock

A New Yorker's dream move to Italy reveals unexpected challenges of adjusting to a slower lifestyle.

Kacie Rose Burns left New York City in 2021 to move to Florence, Italy , with her fiancé Dario, expecting a fairytale life of endless pasta, wine, and stunning scenery.

After over a decade in fast-paced Manhattan, she looked forward to slowing down. But the reality of adjusting to Italy's relaxed lifestyle proved unexpectedly difficult. Burns, 32, a former professional dancer turned influencer, experienced intense culture shock that left her feeling lonely and isolated. Simple tasks like buying a birthday card or grocery shopping became confusing.

In the US, pharmacies double as convenience stores, so she asked a pharmacist for birthday cards only to learn they are sold at stationery shops. At the grocery store, she filled her basket with produce only to discover she had to weigh and label items herself before checkout. Such small moments highlighted profound differences in daily life that she never thought to research beforehand.

Burns first visited Italy in 2018 on a solo trip, where she fell in love with the country and met Dario, a Florentine. They spent three magical days together and then entered a long-distance relationship. He moved to New York in December 2019 on a one-year visa, and they lived together through 2020. When COVID shut down the performing arts industry, Burns was forced to step away from her dance career.

That period made her realize she wasn't as fulfilled as she thought, prompting her to reevaluate her life. She enrolled in an Italian language program in January 2021, obtained a study visa, and moved to Florence with Dario. Despite having support from Dario and his family, she struggled immensely. Moving to another country means starting over in a place with a different language, culture, traditions, and social norms.

There is a huge element of the unknown. You have to figure out how life works all over again, which is intimidating. Even with support, it's a major leap into unfamiliar territory. The biggest adjustment was adapting to Italy's emphasis on well-being and rest.

Coming from New York's hustle culture, learning to slow down and appreciate life was a major shift. While American culture often emphasizes individual achievement and success, Italian culture focuses more on community, family, and enjoying everyday life. Italians have a remarkable ability to embrace life fully. Burns gradually learned to navigate these differences, but the process was not easy.

She realized that moving abroad requires patience, flexibility, and a willingness to embrace discomfort. Ultimately, the experience taught her to appreciate both cultures and find a balance between productivity and relaxation. Her story serves as a reminder that even the most dreamy moves come with real challenges, and that adapting to a new way of life takes time and resilience





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