From Market Stall to Million-Dollar Shots: Photographer Richard Young's Financial Journey

Acclaimed celebrity photographer Richard Young, known as the 'King of the Paparazzi,' reflects on his humble beginnings, career highs, financial triumphs, and a few costly mistakes, including his passion for cashmere and motorcycles.

Richard Young , the acclaimed photographer known as the 'King of the Paparazzi,' has shared insights into his life and financial journey in a recent interview. Emerging from a modest background as the son of a market trader on Berwick Street, Young left school at 14.

Despite this early departure from formal education, his career, spanning over five decades, saw him capture iconic images of global celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, and Freddie Mercury, cementing his reputation as one of Britain's foremost celebrity photographers. Now 79, Young resides in west London with his second wife, Susan. Reflecting on his upbringing, Young revealed that his parents, who operated a cash-only market stall, didn't impart extensive financial education. His father's undeclared income meant the family rented their home rather than owning property. However, they managed to provide Young with a weekly allowance of ten shillings, which funded his passion for trainspotting across London. This formative period instilled a sense of independence and resourcefulness. Young's early career as a salesman in the 1960s presented financial challenges, with weekly earnings of approximately £9. He lived at home until securing an affordable bedsit for £4 a week, with food costing an additional £2. His limited disposable income meant he could rarely afford dates, often relying on his companions to initiate outings. The turning point in his financial life arrived around the year 2000 with the advent of digital photography. While this shift necessitated a steep learning curve, including mastering computers and modems, Young adapted successfully, leading to a significant surge in his sales. Crucially, he had always retained the copyright to his extensive photographic archive, a decision that proved immensely beneficial. Among his most memorable purchases, Young cites his fondness for N.Peal cashmere sweaters, a habit that began in the 1970s and resulted in him accumulating around 120 sweaters, meticulously color-coordinated. Furthermore, his lifelong dream of owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, inspired by the film Easy Rider, was realized over the years. He has owned eleven Harleys, each purchase costing between £5,000 and £10,000, providing him with immense joy and forming the backdrop to many happy road trips across the United States. Young recounts a particularly lucrative moment when exclusive photographs of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton at Burton's 50th birthday party in 1975 generated substantial income. When seeking a £500 loan for a house deposit in 1976, he was astonished to learn that the sales of these images alone were sufficient to purchase the entire £27,000 property. These iconic shots continue to be sold as limited edition prints in his gallery, providing ongoing returns. However, Young acknowledges his biggest financial mistake as the frequent buying and selling of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a venture that resulted in both profits and losses. His most significant financial setback involved a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Dresser, which he purchased for £12,000 and later sold for £5,000 due to rapid depreciation. His best financial decision, he asserts, was entrusting the management of his photo gallery business to his wife, Susan. He describes her as exceptionally intelligent and a far more adept financial manager than himself. Prior to their partnership, Young admits to a more haphazard approach to finances, including delayed deposit of cheques and the acquisition of numerous insurance policies that strained his ability to meet mortgage payments. He identifies himself as a creative individual, not a businessman. Regarding retirement planning, Young and his wife opted against significant pension investments, choosing instead to prioritize property investments





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