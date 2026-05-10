From Medical Neglect to Advocacy: How Preeclampsia Led a Psychiatrist to Found a NICU Charity

Clinical psychiatrist Frankie Harrison shares her harrowing journey of surviving preeclampsia after her GP dismissed early symptoms, leading to an emergency birth and the creation of the Miracle Moon charity.

Frankie Harrison, a dedicated clinical psychiatrist, found herself in an unexpected battle for her life and the life of her unborn child during a pregnancy that began with promising signs but quickly turned into a medical nightmare.

The ordeal started when she noticed significant swelling in her body, a common but potentially dangerous symptom of pregnancy. Seeking professional guidance, she consulted her general practitioner, hoping for a thorough investigation.

However, the response she received was alarmingly dismissive. Instead of conducting necessary tests or recognizing the warning signs, the GP suggested that she simply try standing in a different way to alleviate the swelling. This trivialization of her symptoms is a common experience for many expectant mothers who are told that swelling is merely normal fluid retention, yet in Frankie's case, it was the first indicator of a catastrophic health failure.

It was only after she persisted and visited her midwife that the severity of the situation became clear. A blood pressure check revealed dangerously high readings, leading to an urgent hospital admission where a battery of tests finally uncovered the truth. Frankie was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a severe pregnancy-related condition characterized by high blood pressure and the potential for systemic organ damage.

This condition typically manifests after twenty weeks of gestation and can lead to life-threatening complications for both the mother and the baby if not managed with extreme care. In Frankie's case, the condition progressed rapidly, resulting in protein in her urine and intense headaches, which were indicators that her brain was swelling. She experienced a terrifying sensation in her stomach as her internal organs began to fail.

The medical team faced the difficult challenge of balancing the need to keep the baby in the womb for further development against the immediate risk to Frankie's life. Eventually, the situation became critical, and the decision was made to perform an emergency caesarean section. Her son was delivered at just thirty-one weeks, far before his due date, and was immediately admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, known as the NICU, to receive life-saving intervention.

Despite her professional training in psychiatry, the trauma of the experience left Frankie feeling completely numb and dissociated. She described the period following the birth as a blur of information overload and emotional shock. The struggle did not end with the baby's stability; the psychological toll of having a medically vulnerable child often manifests long after the patient leaves the hospital.

Frankie noted that for many parents, the reality of the trauma only hits once they return home and are forced to process the rollercoaster of emotions in a domestic setting. This struggle is widespread, with a vast majority of NICU parents reporting mental health difficulties. Adding to her burden was the systemic failure of support.

When Frankie sought mental health assistance, she was met with a shocking response from a physician who suggested that because she was a clinical psychologist, she did not require professional support. This dismissal highlighted a dangerous assumption that professional knowledge protects one from personal trauma. Driven by her own harrowing experience and the lack of available resources, Frankie transitioned her professional focus toward advocacy and support for families in similar positions.

She became the co-founder of Miracle Moon, a charity specifically designed to support NICU families. The organization aims to build a resilient community where parents can find comfort, expert guidance, and the psychological tools necessary to recover from birth trauma. Miracle Moon provides essential services such as group therapy sessions and tailored consultations for both parents and healthcare professionals.

By ensuring that support is accessible regardless of where a family is in their journey, Frankie is working to ensure that no other parent feels as isolated or dismissed as she did during her own recovery. Her journey from a patient whose concerns were ignored to a founder of a vital support network serves as a powerful testament to the importance of maternal health awareness and the necessity of psychological support for parents of premature infants





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Preeclampsia NICU Maternal Health Mental Health Miracle Moon

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