From Mexico 1986 to Dallas 2026: Four Friends Turn a World Cup Quest into a Lifetime Adventure

A quartet of English football fans flew to Mexico for the 1986 World Cup, stayed on after England's exit and built new lives in the United States. Their four‑decade story is now chronicled in the documentary Lost Down Mexico Way and they will reunite in Dallas for England's 2026 opener.

They were twenty‑something men, out of work and craving adventure, when they booked a cheap flight to Mexico to follow the Three Lions at the 1986 World Cup.

The four friends - Gary Allen, Stuart Bates, David Arnold and Garry Hardwicke - knew little about the country, could not read Spanish and had only a few hundred pounds each, but the promise of a football pilgrimage was enough to set them on a 5,000‑mile journey. After landing in Houston they caught buses to Monterrey and then to Mexico City, where they watched England's matches in the heat of the tournament.

Their enthusiasm turned into legend when, during a night of drinking, they convinced local girls that they were the England goalkeepers Peter Shilton and Gary Lineker. When England were eliminated by Argentina in the quarter‑final, the group made a decision that would change the rest of their lives: they would not return to the United Kingdom but would remain in North America, first in the coastal town of South Padre and eventually across the border in the United States.

In the years that followed the quartet built new lives in the United States. They found work in the restaurant trade, married American partners and together fathered fourteen children. Allen, now aged sixty‑three and living in Atlanta, recalls the shock of the Hand of God goal and the crowds in the stadium that all knew what had happened despite the referee's silence.

He also remembers the early days in Mexico when they were a novelty on the local nightlife scene, constantly on the pop and sometimes pretending to be members of the England squad. One anecdote involves a night when Bates, posing as Shilton, spent an evening with a woman who later returned to the restaurant where she worked with her husband and children, leading to a confrontational tip dispute.

The men also spent time with a group of Belizean soldiers, visiting their barracks and sharing drinks, further enriching the chaotic but memorable period of their youth. Four decades later the story of these wandering fans has been turned into an online documentary titled Lost Down Mexico Way. The film follows their adventures from the 1986 tournament through the decades of friendship that survived across continents.

In June of this year the group will reunite once more, this time in Dallas, to watch England open the 2026 World Cup against Croatia. The reunion will be joined by a larger contingent of former English supporters travelling from the UK, creating a multi‑generational celebration of a journey that began with a cheap flight and a love of football.

Their saga illustrates how a single sporting event can launch a lifetime of unexpected choices, lasting bonds and a family legacy that stretches from the streets of Stourbridge to the suburbs of Atlanta





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