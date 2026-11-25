Former England winger Raheem Sterling, 31, has been handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after admitting dangerous driving, a crash that has left his top-level career in the balance.

Raheem Sterling has been handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for dangerous driving. The former England winger, now 31, was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sterling Faces Prison Sentence and Driving Ban

At an earlier hearing in September, Sterling admitted dangerous driving on a motorway before crashing a Lamborghini on 28 May. The crash caused substantial damage to his car and all four wheels, which prevented him from driving further, the court heard. The sentence leaves his career at the top level in the balance at the age of 31. Sterling grew up a stone's throw from Wembley Stadium, and went on to start a European Championship final for England there.

Also read Footballer Raheem Sterling avoids jail after dangerous driving conviction

Raheem is a huge player with a huge influence in the last few years in English football, said then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel when he signed a 27-year-old Sterling in a £50m deal in 2022. He is at the perfect age to take responsibility around the younger players that we have and be an example. He just needs to do what he did over the last few years and he will be a huge asset for us, Tuchel added.

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But Tuchel, now England manager, was sacked two months after signing Sterling, who made just 45 Premier League starts for the Blues over four years. Sterling's life was touched by tragedy at a young age. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, he was just two when his father was shot dead. His mother, Nadine, was determined to give her children a safer environment to live in.

She moved to England to lay a path for Sterling and his sister to join her once she had found a home and finished her education, while cleaning bathrooms and changing bedsheets in hotels to earn extra money. Sterling grew up on a housing estate in Neasden, north-west London, and spent part of his education at Vernon House, where teachers attempted to help the football-obsessed youngster with behavioural problems.

Teacher Predicted England Career or Prison for Sterling

In 2018, Sterling said: I was so naughty that they kicked me out of primary school. I just didn't like to listen to anyone but my mum. That was my problem. He was 10 when teacher Chris Beschi told him: If you carry on the way you're going, by the time you're 17 you'll either be playing for England or in prison.

Sterling would go on to make 81 more appearances for his country, scoring 20 goals. He featured at three World Cups - 2014, 2018 and 2022 - and two European Championships. He was one of the standout players as England reached the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, where they were beaten by Italy.

Sterling was now at the peak of his career - the former Queens Park Rangers youngster, who has a tattoo on his forearm of a young boy holding a football looking up at the Wembley arch, named in the team of the tournament by Uefa. He made his senior Reds debut two years later and became the second-youngest goalscorer in their history - behind Michael Owen - when he scored the winner against Reading.

City Star Wins Four Premier League Titles With Manchester

Sterling went on to score 131 goals in 339 appearances in all competitions during seven successful years at Etihad Stadium. As well as four Premier League titles, he helped City win five League Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield. City boss Manuel Pellegrini described the 20-year-old as one of the best attacking players in world football. He was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

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I am grateful to have been recognised, he said. But my priority is to try to help to educate society and myself. I'm learning every day. As well as his success on the field, Sterling has made headlines off it too.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers warned Sterling he would look back in 20 years and wonder what he was doing. Sterling also made headlines while on duty for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Sterling explained on social media: When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time.

I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning. The incident led to a widespread discussion in the UK about the treatment of black athletes in the media, with comparisons drawn between how Sterling's life was covered compared to others. Sterling spoke out a number of times on the issue and wider racism in society, which was reflected in him being made an MBE. He also launched a scholarship fund.

Sterling Career Stalls After Five Years Without Major Trophy

Five years after his MBE, Sterling's career has stalled. He has not played since appearing for Feyenoord on 17 May, after agreeing a short-term move to the Netherlands. His medal cabinet was already fit to burst with 10 major trophies under Guardiola and, alongside Harry Kane, he was arguably England's most important player for then head coach Gareth Southgate. Two months after Sterling signed for Chelsea, Tuchel was sacked and Graham Potter was in situ.

Sterling's career has not been the same since. It is, of course, senseless to suggest the troubles Sterling has had on and off the pitch in recent years are simply down to the sacking of Tuchel in 2022. But speak to those close to Sterling and they will explain Tuchel was among the key factors behind the winger's decision to swap Manchester for west London.