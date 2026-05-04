From 'No Irish Need Apply' to Integration: A New Exhibition Charts Irish Emigration to England

A new exhibition at Dublin's EPIC museum explores the history of Irish emigration to England over the past 200 years, revealing a story of economic hardship, discrimination, and eventual integration. Research shows that Irish immigrants were historically significantly poorer than their English counterparts, but this has changed in recent decades.

The phrase 'No Irish need apply,' once a stark symbol of discrimination in job advertisements across Britain and the United States, now lends its name to a poignant new exhibition at Dublin's EPIC immigration museum.

This exhibition delves into the experiences of Irish emigrants to England over the last two centuries, a story marked by hardship, resilience, and eventual integration. Currently, approximately 500,000 Irish-born individuals reside in England, continuing a centuries-long pattern of migration. Researchers meticulously analyzed historical records – census data, birth, marriage, and death certificates – to gauge the living standards of the Irish community, focusing on indicators like infant mortality and life expectancy.

A significant portion of these emigrants, between 25% and 35%, originated from Northern Ireland, particularly during periods of unrest. The Irish population in England peaked around 900,000 in the 1970s, a consequence of substantial emigration waves in the 1950s. A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the London School of Economics (LSE) involved examining over 500,000 surnames from the 1911 UK Census to identify families of Irish descent.

This allowed them to track the economic and social well-being of the Irish community, encompassing both recent immigrants and those with Irish heritage born in England. The findings reveal a persistent economic disparity: while English wealth gradually accumulated over generations, the Irish community consistently lagged behind. Throughout the 1800s and 1900s, Irish individuals in England were, on average, 50% poorer than their English counterparts, a gap that widened in subsequent decades.

England became the primary destination for Irish emigration starting in the 1930s, with major influxes occurring during the 1940s and 50s, and again during the Irish recession of the 1980s. Dr. Christopher Kissane, the exhibition's curator, highlights the importance of Northern Irish emigrants, noting that 'a quarter to a third' of those traveling to England did so for work or to escape the Troubles.

The primary driver for emigration, however, remained economic opportunity – the pursuit of better wages and a more secure livelihood. The research consistently demonstrates that the Irish emigration stream was largely composed of individuals with lower levels of education and from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Professor Neil Cummins points to evidence, both anecdotal and statistical, suggesting that Irish people faced specific discrimination in the English labor market.

However, Cummins, who has lived in England for two decades, emphasizes the significant improvements in the lives of Irish people in England in recent years. He describes modern London as a vastly different environment compared to the experiences of Irish immigrants 50 years ago, a multicultural city where Irish identity is often seen as an advantage.

Holly McGlynn, Head of Communications at EPIC, shares her positive experience of living in London for 16 years after the 2008 Irish financial recession, raising three children and feeling welcomed by the city. Kissane notes that the situation has dramatically changed over the past 30 years, particularly since the Celtic Tiger economic boom.

Today, Irish emigration is less frequent, and those who do emigrate tend to be highly qualified professionals, often among the highest earners, leading to greater integration and economic success. The Irish community has transitioned from being one of the poorest groups in England to one of the most prosperous





BBCNewsNI / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Social Issues Irish Emigration England Discrimination Immigration History EPIC Museum Irish Diaspora Economic History Social Mobility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish dancing: Meet the 13-year-old four-time world championTomi Elemide was the only boy to achieve a perfect score at the world championships last month.

Read more »

Irish Premiership: Crues retain Premiership status with shootout win over AnnaghCrusaders secured their Irish Premiership status for next season after a dramatic penalty shootout victory which sealed the play-off victory over Annagh United.

Read more »

Irish Premiership: Crues retain Premiership status with shootout win over AnnaghCrusaders secured their Irish Premiership status for next season after a dramatic penalty shootout victory which sealed the play-off victory over Annagh United.

Read more »

Ruaidhri Higgins hoping Coleraine can cap 'special season' with Irish Cup gloryThe Bannsiders are back in Europe and now bid to end the season with a major trophy as they face holders Dungannon Swifts in this afternoon's Irish Cup final at Windsor Park

Read more »

Irish Cup final: Matthew Shevlin double as Coleraine beat Dungannon Swifts to win thrilling deciderMatthew Shevlin scores twice as Coleraine win the Irish Cup for the first time since 2018 with a 3-2 victory over holders Dungannon Swifts in an action-packed final at Windsor Park.

Read more »

Coleraine edge out Dungannon Swifts in thrilling five-goal Irish Cup finalThe Bannsiders won the Irish Cup after a wonderful decider at Windsor Park

Read more »