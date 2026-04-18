From Pandemic Pop-Up to Southport Staple: Tik Taco Mexican Cantina Celebrates Five Years of Culinary Success

Tik Taco Mexican Cantina, a vibrant Mexican food establishment born from a pandemic-era pop-up, has achieved significant recognition, including a Southport Restaurant of the Year award. Founded by Chef Anthony Greenland in January 2021, the restaurant has become a beloved fixture in Southport, priding itself on fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine. With an expansion plan in motion and a successful food trailer now a common sight at regional events, Tik Taco is set to bring its flavorful dishes to a wider audience.

What began as a humble pop-up during the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic has blossomed into an award-winning culinary success story. Tik Taco Mexican Cantina, a vibrant establishment nestled on Coronation Walk in the heart of Southport , is the brainchild of Chef Anthony Greenland. Since its inception in January 2021, Tik Taco has not only captured the taste buds of the local community but has also cemented its place as a cherished staple within the town's burgeoning food scene.

Anthony's vision was clear: to share the authentic, freshly prepared flavors of Mexican cuisine, inspired by his extensive global travels, with his hometown. This past year has marked a significant milestone for Tik Taco as it celebrated its fifth anniversary, a testament to its enduring appeal and dedicated following. The journey from a temporary venture to a permanent fixture has been fueled by a relentless commitment to quality and authenticity. To further spread the word and the delicious aromas of his food, Anthony made a strategic investment in a smart, new Tik Taco food trailer. This mobile culinary unit quickly became a familiar and welcome sight at a multitude of local events, including the prestigious Southport Food & Drink Festival, the renowned Southport Flower Show, and the electrifying British Musical Fireworks Championships. Its reach extended even further, making appearances at prominent venues such as Chester Races, Aintree Races, and the esteemed cricket grounds at Edgbaston, demonstrating a growing appetite for Tik Taco's offerings beyond Southport's borders. The dedication and passion behind Tik Taco extend beyond Anthony himself; it is truly a family affair. He works hand-in-hand with his wife, Emma, and their son, Max, who provides invaluable support. Anthony fondly reflects on the remarkable transformation, stating that Tik Taco initially started as a six-week pop-up, its overwhelming popularity prompting the decision to open the restaurant permanently. The acquisition of the food trailer last year was a crucial step in expanding their reach, allowing them to bring Tik Taco to a wider audience. The sentiment of disbelief that five years have already passed underscores the rapid and successful growth of the business. Further solidifying its esteemed position, Tik Taco was recently crowned the Southport Restaurant Of The Year winner in the 2025 Your Southport Stars Awards. Anthony described this honor as incredibly exciting for the entire family, a sentiment echoed by their loyal patrons. The restaurant consistently garners excellent food reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor, a testament to their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Anthony’s personal passion for Mexican food is infectious. He and Emma have embarked on numerous culinary explorations in Mexico and Asia, seeking out genuinely authentic dining experiences. Challenging common misconceptions, Anthony aims to educate diners that Mexican food is far from being merely stodgy or overly spicy; instead, it is characterized by its freshness, vibrancy, healthfulness, and explosion of flavors. He expresses a strong desire to welcome even more visitors to their restaurant this year to experience this vibrant cuisine firsthand. The core of Tik Taco's philosophy lies in its unwavering dedication to using fresh ingredients and preparing sauces daily on-site. A striking example of their commitment is their substantial weekly avocado procurement, averaging around 200 units, alongside seven distinct chili varieties imported directly from Mexico. Anthony emphasizes the daily preparation of their salsa and the weekly delivery of fresh coriander, underscoring their goal to maximize freshness through the utilization of the finest suppliers available. In a forward-thinking move, Tik Taco is also set to launch its own dedicated takeaway app in November, opting to move away from third-party providers. This strategic decision allows them to reinvest the savings from reduced commission fees into offering lower prices and enhanced value to their customers. This initiative promises to bring Tik Taco's acclaimed menu to a broader demographic across the region, eliminating the need for travel to Southport. Plans are in place for the food trailer to embark on a tour of Howden's stores, reaching various locations including Long Lane, Edge Lane, Liverpool city centre, and even extending to destinations as far afield as Blackburn. Anthony anticipates a dynamic and rewarding year ahead, filled with new visitors and compelling reasons for people to explore Southport. He concludes with a confident assurance that anyone who visits Tik Taco will not be disappointed, promising a memorable culinary experience





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Pandemic Pop-Up Tik Taco Becomes Award-Winning Southport Mexican CantinaFrom humble pandemic beginnings as a pop-up, Tik Taco Mexican Cantina in Southport has achieved significant success, becoming an award-winning restaurant known for its fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine. Chef Anthony Greenland's vision, fueled by global travel, has led to expansion plans and a strong commitment to quality ingredients and customer value.

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