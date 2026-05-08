From Reality TV to Politics: Big Brother Star Alex Sibley Wins Council Seat for Reform UK

Former Big Brother contestant Alex Sibley has made a surprising transition into politics, securing a council seat for Reform UK in the recent local elections. Sibley, who rose to fame on Channel 4's reality show, faced personal and professional challenges after a tragic incident in 2006. Despite setbacks, he has now entered the political arena, contributing to Reform UK's historic gains in Havering and beyond.

Former Big Brother star Alex Sibley has made a surprising transition into politics, securing a council seat for Reform UK in the recent local elections .

The 47-year-old reality TV personality, who rose to fame alongside Alison Hammond and Jade Goody on Channel 4's Big Brother, finished in third place on the show. After his time in the spotlight, Sibley faced a significant setback when butcher Kurt Lange, 63, tragically died after running in front of his BMW in Essex. The case was dropped in 2006 due to insufficient evidence, but the incident marked a turning point in Sibley's career.

Following the tragedy, Sibley stepped away from the public eye as his television opportunities dwindled. He had previously capitalized on his Big Brother fame, landing a £250,000 deal with Domestos due to his obsession with hygiene.

However, the incident with Kurt Lange led to the cancellation of his Nickelodeon live show and a pantomime role, causing him to retreat from the entertainment industry. Sibley later pursued a career in affordable housing and has since spoken openly about the emotional toll of losing his television success. He had hoped to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but his career took a different path.

Sibley is now married to a French ballerina and they have four children together. In a recent interview with The Sun, Sibley reflected on the collision, stating, 'A major thing happened in my life. A guy ran into the side of my car and died from his injuries. I lost my kids TV programme.

I had a live show on Nickelodeon, and I was about to do panto. Because that all lost I then started hating Big Brother because it was my stepping stone into doing something else. I was making a lot of money. The first year I made nearly £250,000 which is insane.

' Sibley also revealed that his attempts to secure an agent were unsuccessful, and he blamed the police for the prolonged investigation. In a surprising turn of events, Sibley announced his candidacy for Reform UK in Emerson Park, Havering, on Instagram last month. He wrote, 'It's Official. 7th May 2026. With a combined age of 126 years old and no degree from Oxford or Cambridge in Politics, we are Emerson Park candidates for Havering and Reform UK.

' On Friday, it was confirmed that Sibley had won a council seat with 1,255 votes, alongside fellow Reform candidate David Johnson. Reform UK secured the majority vote in Havering, making it the first council in London to be controlled by the party, replacing the local Residents Association, which had held a minority control since 2022.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, hailed the results as a 'truly historic shift in British politics' and expressed his ambition to lead the party to No. 10. Reform UK made significant gains in former Labour strongholds in the North and Midlands, as well as seizing Newcastle-under-Lyme council from the Conservatives. Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged the 'tough' situation and admitted to 'unnecessary mistakes' but vowed not to 'walk away.

' He promised announcements in the coming days to reassure the public that 'things will get better. ' Starmer added, 'Days like this don't weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised.





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