From Runway to Reality: A Supermodel's Journey to Body Positivity and Wellness

Former supermodel shares her lifelong struggles with body image and diets, and how she developed her Supermodel Diet emphasizing inner beauty, self-acceptance, and healthy living.

Throughout my life, I've had a complicated relationship with food, oscillating between toxic and romantic feelings. Once, food was the enemy, but now, I embrace it. As a former model who graced the covers of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Cosmopolitan, I've experimented with almost every diet imaginable. The pressure to conform started early.

At just 15, after placing runner-up in a modeling contest judged by Elite Model Management, I was instructed to lose 10 pounds, a seemingly small demand that quickly became a personal battle. Though I was sporty, tall, and naturally thin as a child, modeling introduced me to a world where I felt inadequate. Suddenly, I perceived myself as big and awkward compared to other girls. In Paris, when I was 19, a 'white diet,' consisting solely of white foods like rice and potatoes, was a trend. I also tried eating only fruit, which caused wild fluctuations in my blood sugar, leading to both intense highs and debilitating energy crashes. While I thankfully never resorted to eating tissue paper, a practice some models adopted to feel full, these extreme diets proved unsustainable. My love for running, which I did almost daily, provided a healthy outlet and possibly prevented a full-blown eating disorder by ensuring I fueled my body adequately. Even after entering The Real Housewives of New York City in 2009, the focus on thinness and the 'scarecrow' image of models with perfect hair persisted. The desire to shield my daughters, Sea and Teddy, from the same scrutiny prompted me to write 'I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet.' The book's goal was to show other women that they weren’t alone. My philosophy emphasizes beauty from within. The book reflects my personal journey and experiences, with the understanding that women, of any size, deserve to feel beautiful. My message conveys that true beauty comes from taking care of yourself internally. At 57, I still stand by these principles. Now, I am 5ft 10in, with narrow hips, a 34C bust and smallish waist, I am a UK size 10. I maintain a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise, and I live a busy life. My journey hasn't always been straightforward. After having my second daughter, Teddy, I struggled to lose weight. Comparing myself to images of my then-husband's ex-wife, Elle Macpherson, and Madonna, who were in incredible shape, felt disheartening. The fashion industry further intensified the body image pressures. During a shoot for Elle magazine, Mr. Armani invited me to do his runway show. However, backstage they wrapped me in duct tape to flatten my bust, and then, he wasn't happy with my look, which prevented me from doing his show. Ultimately, I took control and put my body in my own hands. I followed the principles of the book 'Fit For Life' by Harvey and Marilyn Diamond, which advocates eating fruits in the morning and a diet high in protein, low in carbs, with plenty of vegetables and legumes, and limited sugar. The Supermodel Diet's core message is that inner beauty enhances outer beauty. It's not just about weight, but also about having a relaxed face, a beautiful smile, and clear eyes. Eating clean promotes regular bathroom visits, better sleep, increased energy, and reduces sluggishness. I am not suggesting that if you follow the book you will look exactly like me, because what is more important is to be the best version of yourself, whatever your body type. I may have envied Khloe Kardashian's physique at a party, but I acknowledge that my genetics don't allow me to have that shape. The Supermodel Diet is about celebrating and working with the body you have





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Supermodel Diet Body Image Wellness Eating Disorders Self-Acceptance

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