From Runway to Reality: A Supermodel's Journey to Body Positivity and Balanced Living

Former supermodel shares her lifelong struggle with body image and food, the extreme diets she endured, and how she found lasting health and self-acceptance through her Supermodel Diet principles. She emphasizes the importance of inner beauty, balanced eating, and embracing one's unique shape, while rejecting the unrealistic pressures of the fashion industry.

Throughout my life, I've had a complicated, often toxic, relationship with food. It evolved from an early struggle to a place of genuine love, but for many years, food was the enemy. As a former model who graced the covers of prestigious magazines like Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Cosmopolitan, I've experimented with almost every diet imaginable. My journey began at 15 when I was instructed to lose weight after placing second in a modelling competition.

Elite Model Management made it clear that I needed to shed 10 pounds. Those 10 pounds became a symbol of pressure and self-doubt. As a child, I was naturally athletic, tall, and thin. I didn't recognize my beauty until I began modelling. Suddenly, I felt inadequate, bulky compared to the other girls. I endured many crazy diets, including the ‘white diet’ in Paris, which restricted us to only white foods such as rice and potatoes. I tried eating only fruit, which caused havoc on my sugar levels, leading to incredible highs followed by crashing lows. Fortunately, I never resorted to extreme measures like eating tissue paper to feel full, but I knew models who did. I used to run almost every day because it made me feel good and I believe that really helped me to avoid a serious eating disorder. The pressure to conform remained. In 2009, when I started appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, I realized that the focus was still on being thin, and models were seen as scarecrows with good hair. I have two daughters – Sea, now 27, and Teddy, 25. I was determined to prevent them from experiencing the same pressures, which is why I wrote a book called I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet. The Supermodel Diet was developed with the goal of empowering women. The principles of this book focuses on internal beauty reflecting on the outside. Today, I am 5 feet 10 inches tall and a UK size 10, with narrow hips, a 34C bust, and a small waist. The message that I convey with the Supermodel Diet is that beauty from within helps you become beautiful on the outside. I wanted women to feel less alone in their struggles. I wanted them to know that I had been through similar experiences and that as a model, you're constantly told you're not thin enough, your hair isn't right, or something is always wrong. I wanted women of all shapes and sizes to feel beautiful. My book, though 14 years old, the principles still work. I eat healthily, exercise regularly, and lead a busy life in TV, influencing, and real estate. However, maintaining shape has not always been easy. After having my second daughter, Teddy, I struggled to lose the weight. My then-husband, photographer Gilles Bensimon, was photographing his ex-wife, Elle ‘the body’ Macpherson, jumping on the beach, and Madonna doing backflips… and I was 30lb overweight. On another occasion, I did a shoot for Elle magazine wearing beautiful Armani dresses. After seeing the shoot, Mr. Armani invited me to his show in Italy, but they wanted to flatten my breasts. Even after that, he stated: ‘Who is this girl? This is not the girl who was in the magazine’ and I didn’t participate in his show. Later, Azzedine Alaïa introduced me to Vivienne Westwood in Paris, who put me in a kilt and complimented my beauty during a period when I wasn't feeling confident. Eventually, I took control and put my body in my own hands. I read Fit For Life by Harvey and Marilyn Diamond, which focused on eating fruits in the morning, high protein, low carb diets, and lots of vegetables and legumes with limited sugar. The message is, that beauty from within will project on the outside. People often focus on weight, but I believe that a relaxed face, a beautiful smile, and clear eyes are equally important. When you eat clean, you have regular bowel movements, you sleep well, have more energy, and are no longer sluggish. I'd be lying if I said that by following the book's principles, you'll look exactly like me, but why would you want to? I saw Khloe Kardashian at a party in a tight dress, with a stunning figure, and I admit I was envious. However, I can't achieve that, it’s not in my genetic make-up to be that shape. The Supermodel Diet is about enjoying and working with the body you have





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