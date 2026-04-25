From Swimsuit Covers to Empires: What Happened to the 1994 Sports Illustrated Dream Team?

Kathy Ireland, Rachel Hunter, and Elle Macpherson captivated the world on the 1994 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. This article explores the diverse and unexpected paths these supermodels took after achieving iconic status, from building business empires to embracing spirituality and wellness.

The 1994 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue , featuring Kathy Ireland , Rachel Hunter , and Elle Macpherson , remains a landmark moment in pop culture. The trio, dubbed the ‘Dream Team,’ graced the cover in matching black bikinis, solidifying their status as supermodels at the peak of their careers.

However, the paths these women took after that iconic shoot diverged significantly from the world of high fashion. Kathy Ireland, already a seasoned SI cover girl with appearances in 1989, 1992, and 1994, didn’t simply leverage her modeling fame. She skillfully transitioned into a multifaceted businesswoman, author, actress, designer, and philanthropist. In 1993, she founded Kathy Ireland Worldwide, a retail empire that quietly grew into a multi-billion dollar enterprise.

By 2015, her net worth was estimated at $420 million, and her brand generated an astounding $3.1 billion in retail sales by 2021, encompassing a wide range of products from home furnishings to fashion. More recently, Ireland has embraced a more relaxed lifestyle, enjoying lobster fishing with her husband, physician Greg Olsen, after decades of building her business. Rachel Hunter, discovered at the young age of 16, also experienced a life transformation after the 1994 cover.

She found herself swept into a whirlwind romance with rock legend Rod Stewart, marrying him just three months after their first encounter in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed two children before their highly publicized split in 2006. Today, Hunter’s life is markedly different from the glamorous world of red carpets and magazine covers. She has embraced a path of spirituality, frequently sharing introspective thoughts online and making regular journeys to India.

Her focus has shifted towards inner peace and personal growth, a departure from the spotlight she once occupied. Hunter’s journey demonstrates a conscious decision to prioritize well-being and explore a different dimension of life. Elle Macpherson, affectionately known as ‘The Body,’ holds the record for the most Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers, surpassing even Kate Upton with her five appearances, including a remarkable three-year run in the late 1980s.

Beyond her swimsuit modeling career, Macpherson ventured into acting, appearing in films like Batman & Robin and The Edge, and even made memorable appearances on television shows like Friends and Saturday Night Live. In recent years, she has become a prominent figure in the wellness industry, launching her supplements brand, WelleCo, and positioning herself as a lifestyle guru. She describes herself as a ‘goddess with guts,’ embodying a confident and holistic approach to health and well-being.

The stories of Ireland, Hunter, and Macpherson illustrate how these iconic figures have redefined success and fulfillment beyond the confines of their initial fame, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and a pursuit of passions that extend far beyond the beach





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kathy Ireland Rachel Hunter Elle Macpherson Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Supermodels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transfer Centre LIVE! Football transfer news, updates and rumoursFollow the latest news, gossip, rumours and reaction with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre...

Read more »

Untold Series on Netflix Delivers Compelling Sports ScandalsThe Untold series on Netflix focuses on intriguing sports stories, prioritizing the narrative over the outcome. Recent installments cover a shooting in the dressage world and a cheating scandal in competitive chess, offering a look beyond the game itself.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Swimsuit Post and Revealed as Matchmaker for Sister KendallKylie Jenner shared a sizzling swimsuit photo on Instagram while reports reveal she played a key role in connecting sister Kendall Jenner with actor Jacob Elordi. The article details the developing romance and Kylie's influence.

Read more »

Legendary sports writer Brian Scott dies aged 82 as tributes pour in for giant of journalismScott covered Scottish football across the globe for decades and was held in great esteem by some of the biggest names in the game

Read more »

Susie Wolff’s autobiography 'Driven' shortlisted in three major award categoriesSusie Wolff’s autobiography 'Driven' has secured three nominations at the Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards

Read more »

From Swimsuit Covers to Empires: What Happened to the ‘Dream Team’ from Sports Illustrated’s 1994 Issue?Kathy Ireland, Rachel Hunter, and Elle Macpherson captivated the world on the 1994 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. This article explores the diverse paths these supermodels took after their iconic moment, from building business empires to embracing spirituality and wellness.

Read more »