From Swimsuit Covers to Empires: What Happened to the ‘Dream Team’ from Sports Illustrated’s 1994 Issue?

Kathy Ireland, Rachel Hunter, and Elle Macpherson captivated the world on the 1994 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. This article explores the diverse paths these supermodels took after their iconic moment, from building business empires to embracing spirituality and wellness.

The 1994 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue , featuring Kathy Ireland , Rachel Hunter , and Elle Macpherson , remains a landmark moment in pop culture. The trio, dubbed the ‘Dream Team,’ graced the cover in matching black bikinis, solidifying their status as supermodels at the peak of their careers.

However, the paths these women took after that iconic shoot diverged significantly from the world of high fashion. Kathy Ireland, already a seasoned SI cover girl with appearances in 1989, 1992, and 1994, didn’t simply leverage her modeling fame. She skillfully transitioned into a multifaceted businesswoman, author, actress, designer, and philanthropist. In 1993, she founded Kathy Ireland Worldwide, a retail empire that quietly grew into a multi-billion dollar enterprise.

By 2015, her net worth was estimated at $420 million, and her brand generated an astounding $3.1 billion in retail sales by 2021, encompassing a diverse range of products from home furnishings to fashion. More recently, Ireland has embraced a more relaxed lifestyle, enjoying lobster fishing with her husband, physician Greg Olsen, after decades of building her business.

Rachel Hunter, discovered at the young age of 16 and a two-time Sports Illustrated cover model with eight appearances in total, experienced a whirlwind romance with rock legend Rod Stewart. They married just three months after meeting and welcomed two children before their highly publicized divorce in 2006. Today, Hunter’s life is a far cry from the glamorous red carpets of her past.

She has embraced a path of spirituality, frequently sharing introspective posts online and making regular journeys to India. Her transformation reflects a deliberate shift towards inner peace and self-discovery. The former model appears to have found fulfillment in a life centered around mindfulness and personal growth, a stark contrast to the fast-paced world of celebrity.

Elle Macpherson, affectionately known as ‘The Body,’ holds the record for the most Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers – an impressive five, including a three-year streak in the late 1980s. Beyond her swimsuit modeling career, Macpherson demonstrated her versatility as an actress, appearing in films like Batman & Robin and The Edge, and even made memorable appearances on television shows like Friends and Saturday Night Live.

In recent years, Macpherson has focused on wellness, launching her supplements brand, WelleCo, and establishing herself as a lifestyle guru. She describes herself as a ‘goddess with guts,’ embodying a confident and holistic approach to health and well-being. The three women, once synonymous with sun-kissed beaches and glamorous photoshoots, have each carved out unique and fulfilling lives, proving that success can take many forms beyond the world of modeling





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Kathy Ireland Rachel Hunter Elle Macpherson Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Supermodels

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