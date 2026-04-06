From University Dreams to Brain Injury: One Woman's Fight for Recognition and Change

This article tells the story of Lucy May Dawson, a young woman whose life was irrevocably altered by a misdiagnosis and subsequent brain injury. It explores her journey through misdiagnosis, medical interventions, and the challenges of navigating life with a disability, while also highlighting her fight for recognition, awareness, and change. The narrative highlights the struggles disabled people face, the importance of accurate diagnosis, and the need for greater understanding and support.

Lucy May Dawson's life took an unexpected turn in 2016 when a persistent, blinding headache struck her down while she was a 20-year-old criminology student at the University of Leicester. Her aspirations of working in victim support were sidelined as the headache persisted for months, accompanied by hallucinations and increasingly erratic behavior. Her parents, alarmed by her condition, rushed her to the hospital.

Doctors, misdiagnosing her symptoms as a mental breakdown, had her sectioned for three and a half months under the Mental Health Act. The experience, as Lucy, now 30, recounts from her home in Lincoln, left her feeling utterly disconnected and out of control. 'Something had taken over and left this version of me that was so childlike, but also hallucinating and confused,' she says, highlighting the severity of her illness. The medical interventions during her hospitalization, including electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), further compounded her suffering. The ECT caused a seizure that led to a fall, resulting in a burn from a radiator pipe that severed her sciatic nerve, leaving her left leg paralyzed below the knee. The eventual diagnosis of autoimmune encephalitis, an acute inflammation of the brain, revealed that the initial diagnosis and treatment had been incorrect. Lucy never needed the ECT or to be sectioned. The damage, however, was done, and she was discharged with an acquired brain injury and an orthotic leg. \Upon her release from the hospital, Lucy faced an arduous journey of recovery. She struggled with memory loss, inability to speak, walk, read, or write. The world she knew had vanished. Over the ensuing months, she grappled with the loss of her former life and the challenges of adapting to her new reality. She abandoned her studies and had to learn how to navigate daily life with a disability. The hospital trust later issued an apology, but the impact on Lucy was profound, leaving her deeply depressed and grappling with suicidal thoughts. She faced significant obstacles in her pursuit of employment and independence, including the complexities of disability benefits, which she found dehumanizing and demoralizing. 'I completely lost everything. I had no direction and I had to grieve an entire life,' she recalls. The very idea of completing her degree was impossible at the time, underscoring the severity of her cognitive impairments. Seeking employment, Lucy found a job at a perfume counter, only to encounter further challenges. She was forbidden from sitting during shifts and was told to hide her crutches. \The everyday experiences of disability and the lack of awareness she encountered prompted Lucy to share her story. Her sister, Hannah, suggested she start a blog. Thus, Lucy in the Sky with Encephalitis was born, aiming to shed light on her condition and the discrimination she faced as a disabled woman. Her blog served as a platform to educate others about autoimmune encephalitis and the daily struggles of living with a disability. She has experienced all the discrimination and misunderstandings that come with a disability, from comments about sin, to suggestions of cures, and unwanted advances. She uses her Instagram to raise awareness about the condition, share her daily experiences, and address the many comments and questions she receives from the public. She has also had to deal with unwanted sexual advances, both in person and online. Lucy, who has recently been diagnosed with complex post traumatic stress disorder, continues to advocate for disability awareness and understanding. The narrative also includes details about the upcoming Scope Awards 2026, where Metro is proud to be the official media partner, highlighting the work of disabled people and organizations working for change. The event will be hosted by wheelchair basketball athlete and broadcaster Ade Adepitan at London's Kia Oval on April 30, 2026





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Autoimmune Encephalitis Disability Mental Health Brain Injury Discrimination

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We finally have a 3D map of the clitoris — how much do you know about it?The inaugural 3D map of the clitoris has been published as part of a study from Amsterdam University's Medical Centre.

Read more »

Seven Steps To Retrain Your Brain For Deep SleepAmy Glover is a lifestyle writer for HuffPost UK who covers everything from food and drink to health, fitness, and random trivia (the odder the better). She previously worked as a shopping and entertainment writer for BuzzFeed UK.

Read more »

Claudio Braga Hearts form alerts Portugal chiefs as star dreams of call-up and reveals Cristiano Ronaldo inspirationBraga has been a sensation since signing for the Jambos from Norwegian second-tier side Aalesunds last summer.

Read more »

Afghan veteran in serious condition after 'assault' at rail station as police arrest teen girlsAn Afghan war hero has been left with severe brain injuries after he was reportedly attacked while working as a security guard.

Read more »

A five-scene nightmare… City star shatters Salah’s dreamsMohamed Salah endured yet another miserable night with Liverpool, adding to a painful run of results, as Manchester City brought the Reds’ FA Cup campaign to an end with a 4-0 victory on Saturday, in a match that once again raises the familiar question: what has gone wrong with the Premier League champions and their star...

Read more »

Pressure and urgency... Busquets goes against Barcelona’s wishesInter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni dreams of wearing a Barcelona shirt, and believes that if the Catalan club makes a move early, it will make the deal easier and less expensive.

Read more »