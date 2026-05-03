From Wedding Skeptic to Proposer: A Love Story Celebrated in Morocco

Beauty executive Amber Yopp recounts her journey from initially rejecting the idea of marriage to proposing to her partner, Maxime Scheyen, in a culturally significant celebration in Morocco. The story highlights their unique backgrounds, the challenges they overcame, and the unifying power of love.

Amber Yopp, a beauty executive based in Paris and global brand president at Kérastase , initially expressed a disinterest in marriage to her partner of 16 years, Maxime Scheyen, the general manager of L’Oréal ’s designer fragrances in France.

Yopp, raised in Casablanca, Morocco, associated weddings with displays of wealth and large gatherings, a tradition that didn’t resonate with her personal preferences. She even jokingly threatened to end the relationship if Scheyen proposed.

However, the pandemic shifted their perspective, prompting them to prioritize celebrating their love and creating lasting memories for their families, particularly their mothers. In a surprising turn of events, Yopp proposed to Scheyen on December 23, 2020, at the Kasbah Bab Ourika in Morocco, presenting him with a square Trinity de Cartier ring – a ring that coincidentally held sentimental value as it was previously worn by Yopp’s mother.

Unbeknownst to Yopp, Scheyen had also planned to propose a week later with the same ring. Their journey to the wedding wasn’t without challenges, as they navigated the complexities of hosting an LGBTQ+ wedding in Morocco, a country where such celebrations aren’t commonplace. Yopp, who identifies as trans and Muslim, and Scheyen, who is Jewish, were determined to honor their identities and cultures while celebrating their love.

Despite these hurdles, they chose Morocco as the wedding destination to share Yopp’s heritage with Scheyen’s family and to create a meaningful experience for both sides. After facing difficulties finding a wedding planner who understood their vision, they discovered Villa Azaren, a secluded venue owned by an English couple who embraced their authenticity. Inspired by the tales of “1003 Nights,” they planned a weekend-long celebration for 150 guests.

The first night featured a lavish banquet with a 70-meter table adorned with Amalfi lemons, orchids, and aubergines. Parisian chef Paul-Alexis Veyret-Logerias crafted canapés blending Ashkenazi Alsatian specialties with Moroccan flavors, and unique drinks like clear burnt tomato water were served. The feast continued with traditional Moroccan cuisine prepared by caterers recommended by Yopp’s family. The wedding symbolized a testament to love’s unifying power, transcending cultural and religious boundaries, and celebrating their unique journey as a couple





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