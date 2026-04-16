From Writer to Hollywood Star: The Rapid Rise of Brett Goldstein

Discover the fascinating journey of Brett Goldstein, the breakout star of Ted Lasso and now a leading man in Hollywood. From his early days as a writer to his Emmy-winning performance as Roy Kent and his latest role opposite Jennifer Lopez, explore the unexpected path and diverse talents of this rising actor.

Brett Goldstein , the actor who rose to prominence as the gruff but lovable Roy Kent in Ted Lasso , is experiencing a meteoric rise in Hollywood. Initially hired as a writer for the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Goldstein unexpectedly landed the role that would catapult him to international fame. His portrayal of the foul-mouthed AFC Richmond captain-turned-coach resonated deeply with audiences, earning him critical acclaim and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Goldstein's journey to stardom wasn't an overnight sensation; he describes it as a '20-year overnight success,' acknowledging that his earlier work remained largely unseen. This self-deprecating humor is characteristic of Goldstein, who is now garnering significant attention for his leading role in Netflix's new comedy, Office Romance, where he stars opposite Jennifer Lopez. Rumors are even circulating about a potential real-life romance between the two stars. Born in Sutton, South London, into a Jewish family, Goldstein's passion for Tottenham Hotspur football club, a key element in Ted Lasso's narrative, was fostered by his father. His educational path included a degree in film studies from Warwick University, followed by an unconventional interlude working in a strip club in Marbella, Spain, a venture his father undertook during a midlife crisis. This unique experience later formed the basis of his stand-up show, Brett Goldstein Grew Up in A Strip Club, which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Goldstein then pursued acting studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York until 2023, honing his craft while simultaneously writing scripts. His early career saw him appearing in short films and making his feature film debut in the thriller Wish You Were Here, which he also wrote. His television debut came in 2009 with a guest spot on ITV's The Bill, followed by appearances in various comedy series like the BBC's Uncle and E4's Drifters. However, his first significant breakthrough in television arrived with his role as Tom in Ricky Gervais' 2013 series, Derek. Reflecting on his experience working with Gervais, Goldstein shared his initial nerves but emphasized the trust Gervais placed in his actors, a lesson that has clearly influenced Goldstein's own approach to filmmaking. In 2015, Goldstein showcased his multifaceted talent by writing and starring in the superhero film SuperBob and making a guest appearance on Catherine Tate's Nan. His performance as Brendan in the 2016 comedy film Adult Life Skills earned him a BIFA award for Best Supporting Actor. Further expanding his creative repertoire, Goldstein launched a successful podcast, Films To Be Buried, and appeared in Doctor Who in 2018. The opportunity to join Ted Lasso arose unexpectedly when TV producer Bill Lawrence hired him as a writer. Initially hesitant due to the short notice, Goldstein was convinced by Lawrence to seize the opportunity. His pivotal decision to submit an unsolicited audition tape for the role of Roy Kent, rather than just remaining behind the scenes as a writer, proved to be a game-changer. He candidly admitted to Vulture that he believed he could embody the character, submitting the audition on his last day in the writers' room without informing anyone, and was astounded when his proposal was met with enthusiasm. Beyond Ted Lasso, Goldstein co-created and wrote the science fiction series Soulmates for AMC with Will Bridges. He also signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television and made a notable appearance as Hercules in the mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. With an impressive and rapidly growing list of credits, Brett Goldstein has solidified his status as a prominent and versatile figure in the entertainment industry, with an estimated net worth of $5 million





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