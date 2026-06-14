FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki Addresses Unannounced Projects and Kadokawa Investor Situation

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms the studio has unannounced projects in development while expressing satisfaction with the current creative environment under parent company Kadokawa, amidst activist investor pressure.

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki has indicated that the studio has unannounced new projects currently in development. Miyazaki's comments came in response to an email inquiry from Denfaminico Gamer, with the developer largely avoiding direct commentary on the recent activist investor drama at Kadokawa , the anime publishing giant that serves as FromSoftware's parent company.

While he stated he was not in a position to discuss the recent actions by activist investors, Miyazaki emphasized his contentment with the operational environment provided by Kadokawa. He reaffirmed that the studio is able to freely create the games they want to make without excessive interference, stating, 'I believe that maintaining such an environment in the future, allowing us to concentrate solely on game development as much as possible, is of utmost importance to both myself and to us at FromSoftware.

' This assurance arrives amidst significant corporate turmoil. Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Management purchased a majority share in Kadokawa and is actively pushing for the current CEO to be dismissed. The fund has been particularly critical of Kadokawa's strategy regarding its flagship gaming subsidiary, specifically objecting to Kadokawa allowing FromSoftware to partner with third-party publishers like Bandai Namco for global distribution.

Oasis has argued that FromSoftware should instead publish its titles directly through the Kadokawa corporate structure, a move they believe would capture greater financial returns for the parent company. Despite the external pressure, Miyazaki's message to fans was focused on the future and the studio's creative output.

'We want to assure you that we will continue to work harder than ever to create truly valuable games,' he said. 'We hope you will look forward to our upcoming titles, both those already announced and those yet to be announced. ' This cryptic closing hints at a pipeline of unrevealed work beyond the already known projects like Elden Ring's upcoming expansion, The Shadow of the Erdtree.

The broader gaming community is now speculating on what these unannounced projects might entail, with possibilities ranging from sequels to past FromSoftware hits such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Bloodborne to entirely new intellectual properties. Given the studio's legacy of acclaimed action RPGs, anticipation for any formal reveal is considerable.

Miyazaki's statement serves to directly reassure the player base that development continues apace and that the core creative philosophy at FromSoftware remains undisturbed by the corporate shakeup at the highest levels of its ownership. The situation highlights the growing tension between the artistic, development-focused ethos of a beloved studio and the profit-driven mandates of activist investment firms seeking to maximize shareholder value.

For now, the message from Miyazaki is one of continuity and dedication, pointing toward a future filled with more challenging and innovative games. Fans will be hoping that the studio's operational autonomy is indeed preserved as it navigates this complex corporate landscape, allowing the developers to continue delivering the meticulously crafted experiences they are famous for worldwide





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Fromsoftware Hidetaka Miyazaki Kadokawa Oasis Management Activist Investors Unannounced Projects Game Development Elden Ring

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