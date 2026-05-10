Frontier Airlines Flight Collides with Pedestrian During Takeoff at Denver International Airport

A chilling audio recording reveals the pilots' shocking reaction to the tragic event of a Frontier Airlines flight colliding with a pedestrian during takeoff at Denver International Airport. The pedestrian scaled an airport fence and ran out in harm's way without warning, causing the plane to hit and kill the pedestrian.

Chilling audio from the moments after a Frontier Plane struck a person on the runway revealed the pilots' shocking reaction to the tragic event. Flight 4345 hit and killed the pedestrian during takeoff on Friday evening at the Denver International Airport , leaving a horrific scene of 'human remains' on the runway.

According to airport spokespeople, the victim scaled an airport fence and ran out in harm's way without warning at around 11pm that evening. In the newly revealed audio, an air traffic control employee could be heard warning pilots of 'a party walking on the runway,' just two minutes before the tragic accident. The Frontier flight had already been cleared for takeoff en route to Los Angeles and was careening down the runway before coming to a sudden halt.

'Tower, Frontier 4345, we're stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,' the pilot said, according to air traffic control audio. He recalled seeing the 'individual walking across the runway.

' 'I do have limbs on the runway, I believe the aircraft has struck an individual,' the air traffic control employee confirmed during flight communications, first reported by TMZ. At least 12 passengers from the aircraft were treated for minor injuries. A pedestrian was struck by one of the plane's engines. Passengers recalled seeing the victim's legs spinning around.

'We've got smoke in the aircraft, we're going to evacuate on the runway,' the pilot calmly told air traffic control. Emergency personnel were quickly called to the scene as those aboard the Airbus A321neo braced for evacuation. Passengers and crew evacuated the plane using emergency slides, though some alleged sitting on the plane for three minutes before being evacuated to safety.

There were at least 12 minor injuries among those on the aircraft and five people were transported to local hospitals. The rest of the passengers were bused to the terminal and have since left on a new Frontier flight. There were 224 passengers on board the plane. A Frontier Airlines flight collided with a pedestrian during takeoff at Denver International Airport on Friday night.

Passengers escaped to safety by sliding down the emergency slide of the aircraft after the collision on Runway 17L. One passenger described watching the 'legs of a human' spin around in the engine as the cabin filled with smoke. Blood was visible in the impacted engine of the Airbus A321, as seen in photos circulating on social media that the Daily Mail has chosen not to publish.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made a statement on social media condemning the acts of the victim. Frontier and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board is also aware of the incident. Runway 17L, where the collision occurred, shut down following the crash.

It reopened before 11am on Saturday. The Denver International Airport confirmed Saturday that it was not an employee who had been struck and there were no signs of forced entry onto the runway.

'The airport has examined the fenceline and found it to be intact,' it wrote on social media. 'We are extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved,' the statement concluded





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Frontier Airlines Denver International Airport Pedestrian Takeoff Engine Fire Emergency Evacuation Minor Injuries Investigation Sympathy

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