FTC's Pipeline Drug Divestiture Policy May Be Counterproductive in Pharmaceutical Mergers

A new study from UC Berkeley Haas and UC Law reveals that the Federal Trade Commission's policy of requiring merging pharmaceutical companies to divest pipeline drugs may be hindering competition and harming consumers. The research examined the outcomes of 75 divested pipeline drugs and found that generic drugs had a low success rate, while brand-name drugs fared much better, suggesting the policy may be reinforcing the advantages of dominant companies.

The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing significant consolidation, with recent mergers and acquisitions totaling billions of dollars. Notable examples include Novartis's acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, Merck's acquisition of Verona Pharma, and GSK's acquisition of RAPT Therapeutics. These transactions underscore the dynamic nature of the pharmaceutical landscape.

Given the critical role this sector plays in public health and the economy, regulatory bodies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are tasked with ensuring that these mergers do not stifle competition or harm consumers. The FTC employs a range of tools to address potential anti-competitive effects, with a common remedy being the divestiture of pipeline drugs to third parties. Pipeline drugs are those still in development, representing a company's future product offerings. This study explores whether the FTC's primary intervention is having the intended impact of fostering competition. \Research conducted by UC Berkeley Haas and UC Law investigated the consequences of the FTC's pipeline drug divestiture strategy. This research, co-authored by Haas Associate Professor Yaniv Konchitchki and researchers from UC Law, analyzed data from 75 pipeline drugs divested over a 13-year period. The findings reveal unexpected outcomes. The analysis focused on the survival and success rates of these divested drugs after the mergers. One of the key findings is that the FTC's approach might be backfiring, particularly impacting consumers. The researchers found that generic drugs, which typically lower prices and increase affordability, constituted the majority of the divested drugs. However, only a small percentage of these generic drugs successfully entered the market. In stark contrast, brand-name drugs, often associated with higher prices and a longer period of exclusivity, exhibited significantly higher success rates. The study highlights the complexities of regulatory interventions in the pharmaceutical industry and their potential unintended consequences. The researchers provide important insights for both academics and policymakers to refine the strategies involved in assessing pharmaceutical mergers. \The study's implications are significant for both regulators and industry stakeholders. The research revealed that only a small proportion of divested pipeline drugs ultimately achieve success, with brand-name drugs and those held by larger companies demonstrating considerably higher survival rates. The FTC's primary goal is to protect consumers and promote competitive markets. However, the evidence from this research suggests that the pipeline drug divestiture policy might be inadvertently undermining that goal. This can reinforce the advantages of already dominant companies while disadvantaging smaller competitors. The net effect appears to be less competition, not more, potentially leading to higher drug prices and limited consumer choice. The researchers propose alternative remedies to mitigate the unintended consequences of the current approach. The study suggests that the FTC should seek more appropriate remedies. These alternative remedies are important for the future of regulatory interventions in the pharmaceutical sector. This research provides a valuable framework for understanding the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry and the challenges of promoting competition. The findings underscore the importance of ongoing evaluation and adaptation of regulatory strategies to ensure that they are achieving their intended objectives. The pharmaceutical industry's unique characteristics, including the limited number of competitors and the inelasticity of demand for prescription drugs, necessitate a nuanced approach to regulatory oversight. This study offers a starting point to improve the remedies used by the FTC





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Pharmaceutical Mergers FTC Pipeline Drugs Competition Regulation Generic Drugs Brand-Name Drugs Consumer Protection Mergers & Acquisitions

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