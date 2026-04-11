Fuel Duty Hike Faces Backlash: Haulage Bosses Warn of Economic Crisis

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is under pressure to abandon her planned fuel duty increase, which industry leaders warn will worsen inflation and hurt businesses. Nearly 500 haulage bosses have written to the Chancellor expressing their concerns, with global oil price increases and rising fuel costs, this move is deemed inappropriate. Political parties and consumer groups echo their concerns.

Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor, is facing mounting pressure to scrap her planned fuel duty hike, with nearly 500 haulage bosses warning of dire consequences. The proposed increase, set to reverse a 5p per litre fuel duty relief introduced in 2022, is met with strong opposition from the Road Haulage Association (RHA) and other critics who state the move will exacerbate cost-of-living pressures and fuel inflation.

Amidst the rising global oil prices, the haulage bosses argue that the fuel duty hike will push businesses to the brink and drive up prices for everyday consumers, especially impacting the already strained families and businesses. They highlight that commercial vehicles move around 80 percent of the UK's goods and generate over a third of fuel duty revenues, making them particularly vulnerable to rising fuel costs.\The letter from the RHA points out that the current situation mirrors the one in 2022 when the fuel duty relief was implemented to counter the impact of international conflicts on fuel prices. The bosses warn that reversing the cuts now would be disastrous, contributing to a new inflation crisis, especially with rising fuel prices due to the conflict in the Gulf. With the costs of petrol and diesel rising substantially, families and businesses are already experiencing financial strain. The RHA is urging the Chancellor to act now and scrap the planned fuel duty rises. Industry leaders point out that higher fuel costs will push up the cost of everything, from food to construction, which will make daily life harder. In response to the growing concern, the Chancellor is being urged to follow the example of other countries which already back their transport sectors.\Adding to the issue, the RAC Foundation's analysis indicates that drivers have suffered an extra £1 billion hit at the pumps due to soaring prices. Diesel drivers, who are primarily hauliers and tradesmen, are the worst affected. Recent data shows diesel prices rising daily for 40 consecutive days, reaching levels not seen in over a decade. Average forecourt prices continue to climb, with petrol and diesel prices increasing significantly since the start of the conflict. Fueling a family car with petrol now costs significantly more than before the conflict, and a diesel fill-up has become even more expensive. Political parties like Reform UK, the Tories, and Liberal Democrats have also called on Labour to ditch the hike, with the Liberal Democrats even suggesting a 10p a litre cut. Critics accuse the Chancellor of being out of touch with the needs of local businesses and families, particularly given the current global energy crisis. These parties fear that continuing with the fuel duty hike will push many small firms into financial difficulty and contribute to inflation across the economy





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Duty Inflation Haulage Rachel Reeves Fuel Prices Economy Cost Of Living

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pump Prices Set to Hit £1 Billion Due to Iran Conflict, But a Glimmer of Hope EmergesThe ongoing Iran conflict has driven up fuel prices, with costs at the pumps expected to reach £1 billion. While there is a potential for relief due to falling oil prices and a temporary ceasefire, drivers continue to face financial strain, and the government faces calls to delay a planned fuel duty hike.

Read more »

Public Pressure Mounts for Reeves to Scrap Fuel Duty Hike Amid Soaring Petrol PricesA majority of the British public wants Chancellor Rachel Reeves to scrap the planned fuel duty hike due to the increasing fuel prices linked to the Iran war. This comes as other European countries take measures to aid motorists.

Read more »

Public Urges Reeves to Scrap Fuel Duty Hike Amid Soaring Pump PricesA poll reveals that a majority of the public wants Chancellor Rachel Reeves to cancel the planned fuel duty increase, citing the impact of the Iran war on already high pump prices. The report highlights the rising cost of fuel, compares the UK's approach to that of other European countries, and discusses potential solutions, including cutting fuel taxes and capping prices.

Read more »

I worked for the Chancellor during the pandemic - Britain can't live off handoutsFor the sake of the British economy, the Prime Minister and Chancellor must resist any more handouts

Read more »

European Airports Face Jet Fuel Shortages, Threatening Summer Holiday PlansEuropean airports are warning of potential jet fuel shortages within weeks, due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This could disrupt summer travel plans, lead to fuel rationing, and impact the airline industry globally. The situation mirrors challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, with concerns about high fuel prices and potential bankruptcies.

Read more »

Fuel Duty Hike Sparks Backlash: Haulage Bosses Warn of Inflation and Business CrisisRachel Reeves faces pressure to cancel planned fuel duty hike, with haulage bosses warning of economic consequences due to rising fuel costs. The increase is opposed by haulage companies, who anticipate further inflation and higher consumer prices. Political figures call for a policy reversal, citing the strain on businesses and families.

Read more »