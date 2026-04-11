Fuel Duty Hike Sparks Backlash: Haulage Bosses Warn of Inflation and Business Crisis

Rachel Reeves faces pressure to cancel planned fuel duty hike, with haulage bosses warning of economic consequences due to rising fuel costs. The increase is opposed by haulage companies, who anticipate further inflation and higher consumer prices. Political figures call for a policy reversal, citing the strain on businesses and families.

Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor, is facing mounting pressure to abandon her planned fuel duty hike, with nearly 500 haulage bosses warning of dire consequences for businesses and consumers. The Road Haulage Association (RHA), representing HGV, coach, and van operators, along with other road users, has sent a letter to Reeves, emphasizing the perilous timing of the fuel duty increase, particularly in light of escalating global oil prices and the ongoing economic strain.

The bosses argue that the hike will exacerbate inflationary pressures, push businesses to the brink, and drive up the cost of essential goods, especially food, impacting everyday consumers. This opposition stems from the already significant rise in fuel costs, which have increased by 40% due to the current global situation, making the proposed tax increase even more detrimental.\The haulage industry, responsible for transporting a substantial portion of the UK's goods, contends that the fuel duty hike, slated to reverse the 5p a litre relief introduced in 2022, will lead to higher prices on supermarket shelves. This, they assert, will create another inflationary crisis fueled by rising fuel costs, echoing the challenges faced four years prior. The RHA's chief, Richard Smith, urged the Chancellor to take immediate action, highlighting that commercial vehicles account for a significant portion of the nation's goods movement and a substantial share of fuel duty revenue. The association is calling for the government to cancel the planned increases, arguing that many other countries are already supporting their transport sectors in this manner, and it's time for the UK to do the same. This situation is further complicated by the volatile global oil prices, which are expected to remain high for weeks, if not months, impacting petrol and diesel prices at the pumps.\Adding to the concern, analysis from the RAC Foundation indicates that drivers have been significantly impacted by the rising prices at the pumps. Diesel, particularly, has seen a rapid increase, outpacing petrol's rise, affecting hauliers and tradesmen the most. The average price of diesel has risen daily for nearly 40 days, reaching levels not seen in over a decade. The cost to fill a family car has significantly increased, with diesel costing a substantial amount more than before the start of the current crisis. Political figures from various parties, including Reform UK, the Conservatives, and the Liberal Democrats, have called on Labour to ditch the hike. Criticism has been leveled at the Chancellor, accusing her of playing a dangerous game with the economy. Some political figures have voiced concerns that the fuel duty hike will force small businesses into financial difficulties and raise food prices. The opposition argues that at a time when local businesses and families are struggling, the government's stance is irresponsible





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