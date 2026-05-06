Fugitive Animal Rights Extremist Captured in Secluded Welsh Hideout After Two Decades

After 21 years on the run, FBI most-wanted terrorist Daniel Andreas San Diego was arrested in a remote North Wales bungalow.

The dramatic conclusion to a twenty-one-year international manhunt occurred in November 2024, when authorities finally located and apprehended Daniel Andreas San Diego. For over two decades, San Diego had been one of the most elusive figures on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most-wanted list, classified as a domestic terrorist.

The forty-six-year-old fugitive had spent years weaving a complex web of aliases and shifting locations to evade the reach of American law enforcement. His journey ended in the serene landscapes of North Wales, specifically within a modest bungalow in the quiet hamlet of Maenan, located near Llanrwst. To his neighbors and local acquaintances, he was not a wanted criminal but a mild-mannered IT professional known as 'Danny Webb'.

This fabricated persona, complete with a fictional backstory of being born in Ireland, allowed him to blend seamlessly into the rural community, far removed from the chaos of his past in California. The origins of San Diego's flight date back to the early 2000s, when he was linked to the Animal Liberation Brigade, a radical group dedicated to sabotaging organizations involved in animal testing. Between 2003 and 2004, the group carried out a series of bombings across California.

Two of these attacks targeted the Chiron biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, while another, more sinister device wrapped in nails to maximize shrapnel damage, was detonated at the Shaklee Corporation in Pleasanton. Although these explosions caused significant alarm and property damage, miraculously, no individuals were injured in the blasts. Following these events, San Diego was questioned by American authorities, but he managed to vanish before he could be formally detained.

The FBI later discovered his fingerprints on bomb-making equipment, prompting his placement on the most-wanted list with a substantial bounty of 250,000 dollars. Described as 'armed and dangerous', and noted for his high-level expertise in computer systems, San Diego became a symbol of the challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking high-tech fugitives. The choice of a hillside bungalow in the Conwy Valley as a final sanctuary was a strategic move.

The property was exceptionally isolated, accessible only via a long single-track lane and a steep dirt path, making it nearly impossible for anyone to approach unnoticed. From this vantage point, San Diego could monitor the only main road leading into the hamlet, ensuring he had ample warning of any visitors. The three-bedroom home offered a minimalist lifestyle, featuring a cozy lounge with a log burner and a kitchen-dining area.

The previous owner, Aled Evans, recalled that San Diego had been particularly drawn to the expansive woodland behind the house, claiming a passion for mountain biking. Evans noted that the buyer seemed eager to keep a low profile, which in hindsight was a clear indicator of his true intentions.

The seclusion of the Welsh countryside provided the perfect mask for a man who had spent twenty years in the shadows, living a vegan lifestyle and avoiding any contact that might lead back to his true identity. Following a coordinated operation between the National Crime Agency and the North Wales Police, the fugitive was finally taken into custody.

He is currently being held at HMP Belmarsh in London, where he awaits the legal process of extradition back to the United States to face the charges that have haunted him for two decades. In a strange turn of events, the very hideout that sheltered him for his final year on the run has now been put up for auction, with a guide price set at 300,000 pounds.

The home stands as a physical reminder of one of the most successful long-term evasions in FBI history. San Diego's case highlights the intersection of radical ideology and the digital age, as his skills as a computer specialist helped him remain invisible for so long.

Now, as the legal system prepares to hold him accountable, the quiet village of Maenan is left to reflect on the surprising identity of the man they believed was simply a quiet IT worker from Ireland





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