Fugitive Asylum Seeker Convicted of Brutal Assault on Young Woman in Bournemouth

Abdoela Berhan remains on the run after being found guilty of punching 20-year-old Cleo Lake unconscious and breaking her nose following a nightclub rejection.

The town of Bournemouth was shaken by a brutal act of violence involving a 35-year-old Eritrean national named Abdoela Berhan , who has now become a fugitive after being found guilty of a savage assault on a young woman.

The incident took place during the early hours of December 7, 2024, outside the Cameo nightclub. Cleo Lake, who was 20 years old at the time, was enjoying the night out with her friends when Berhan approached them. According to court testimony, Berhan attempted to integrate himself into the group by sitting next to Miss Lake and attempting to put his arm around one of the women.

Feeling uncomfortable and threatened by the stranger's unsolicited advances in the dark surroundings, Miss Lake firmly rejected him, telling him to leave them alone. This rejection sparked a volatile confrontation characterized by shouting and swearing. The situation escalated quickly when Miss Lake shoved the man away to maintain her personal space. In response, Berhan attempted to kick her, which she retaliated against with a kick of her own.

However, the encounter took a devastating turn when the hotel migrant pulled back his left arm and delivered a powerful, forceful punch directly to Miss Lake's face. The impact was so severe that she was knocked unconscious instantly, collapsing to the ground as Berhan fled the scene, leaving her motionless and vulnerable on the pavement. The aftermath of the attack left Miss Lake with significant physical and emotional scars.

She suffered a black eye and a broken nose, a detail that was only confirmed after she visited her GP to address the crooked appearance of her nose following the assault. While she was initially rushed to the hospital by ambulance, she spent four agonizing hours waiting to be seen before eventually returning home. Beyond the physical trauma, the psychological impact has been profound.

Miss Lake, who works as a waitress and bartender, revealed that the attack left her with debilitating anxiety around men. For over a year and a half, she has struggled with the fear of going out, stating that she now only feels safe clubbing if she is in a large group or accompanied by a protective partner. The feeling of insecurity has permeated her daily life, making her constantly worry that another violent incident could occur without warning.

Legally, the situation has become a source of immense frustration for the victim and her family. Abdoela Berhan, whose residence was listed as the taxpayer-funded Britannia migrant hotel, has shown a complete disregard for the judicial process. He failed to appear in court for his trial but was nonetheless found guilty of the assault by Judge Orla Austin, who noted that a prison sentence was a primary consideration.

This violent outburst was not an isolated incident; Berhan was convicted just one week prior for attacking a Subway worker, an event caught on CCTV where he assaulted a staff member after being asked to leave the premises. Furthermore, he faced a third trial for causing criminal damage to a police cell, in which he was also found guilty in his absence. Despite having three separate warrants for his arrest, Berhan remains at large.

The police have offered very little information, stating only that enquiries are ongoing. Miss Lake and her mother have expressed deep concern and frustration, fearing that the police are not working hard enough to locate him and that he may still be hiding within the local area, posing a continued threat to the public





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Bournemouth Assault Abdoela Berhan Cleo Lake Fugitive Violent Crime

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