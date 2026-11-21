Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa shuts down rumors of Calvin Bassey joining Manchester United, confirming contract talks are underway to keep the defender at Craven Cottage.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has firmly rejected claims that club captain Calvin Bassey is set to leave Craven Cottage for Manchester United during the January transfer window. The Spanish coach dismissed speculation surrounding the defender as baseless, emphasizing that Fulham are fully committed to retaining their star player for the remainder of the season.

Bassey has become a primary target for Mauricio Pochettino, who recently assumed control at Old Trafford and is urgently seeking to reinforce a defense that has struggled significantly this campaign. United have conceded 19 goals in their first 10 matches, a statistic that has prompted the new management to scout potential reinforcements in the Premier League.

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Fulham Reject United Speculation

Arbeloa remains completely unbothered by the intense media narrative linking his captain with a move to West London. He stated that while it is normal for top clubs to monitor elite talent, he has no intention of losing a key component of his squad. The Fulham boss highlighted Bassey's importance to the team's structure and stability, asserting that the defender is not for sale.

The manager heaped praise on the former Rangers standout, describing him as one of the best center-backs in world football. Arbeloa noted that Bassey's quality naturally attracts interest from major European clubs, but he firmly believes the defender is happy at Fulham and crucial to their leadership group.

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Contract Negotiations Underway

The defender's current agreement with Fulham officially expires this summer, creating a natural deadline for any potential transfer saga. However, the club holds a crucial contractual option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months, which gives them significant leverage in any discussions with interested parties.

According to reports, Fulham are currently engaged in active negotiations to secure a brand-new long-term deal for Bassey. The successful conclusion of these talks would effectively end any hopes Pochettino might have had of acquiring the player's signature without a significant financial outlay during the mid-season window.

Pochettino Seeks Defensive Reinforcement

Manchester United's urgency to sign a commanding center-back is driven by their alarming defensive record, which has allowed 19 goals in just 10 games. Pochettino is also in the market for a new striker, indicating that the Old Trafford hierarchy faces a significant workload to address multiple squad deficiencies before the window closes.

The failed pursuit of Bassey means United will likely need to look to alternative targets to resolve their defensive crisis. Arbeloa's confidence in retaining his captain suggests that Fulham will not be forced into a sell-or-die situation, allowing them to focus on their own seasonal ambitions without losing a key figure.

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Future Outlook for Both Clubs

For Fulham, retaining Bassey serves as a massive boost to their campaign, ensuring continuity in the heart of their defense under Arbeloa's guidance. The club's proactive approach to contract negotiations demonstrates their desire to build a stable squad capable of challenging for European positions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United must now pivot their strategy to find other defensive solutions as the January transfer window rapidly approaches. Pochettino's initial months at the club will be defined by his ability to stabilize the team, and acquiring a high-caliber defender remains a top priority for the new regime.