Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish have been announced as the youngest trio of Glastonbury headliners in 30 years for the 2027 festival, with Cher confirmed for the Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish will headline Glastonbury 2027 on the Pyramid Stage, organisers have announced. The trio are the youngest set of headliners at the festival in 30 years.

Cher will take the Sunday afternoon Legends slot, which will be her only UK festival appearance of the year. Fender will open the festival on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 25. Styles will headline on Saturday, and Eilish will close the event on Sunday. The last festival to have such a young trio of Pyramid Stage headliners was in 1997, when The Prodigy, Radiohead and Ash performed.

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Glastonbury Returns After Fallow Year

Glastonbury will return in 2027 after a fallow year in 2026, which allows the land at Worthy Farm to recover. Organiser Emily Eavis said: We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what is to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists.

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We cannot wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times! Fender previously performed at Glastonbury in 2022, before Eilish's set, and was visibly emotional as thousands of fans chanted along to hits Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles. He said at the time: Me and the boys have never been here before.

We have never been here as punters, never played here before and we are doing that all in one day, which is the most crazy experience. He has played the festival on multiple occasions but has never closed the show on the iconic Pyramid Stage. News of his headlining slot comes after a massive year for the People Watching singer, who set a new record for the longest-running number one single in UK chart history.

Headliners Styles Eilish And Fender Confirmed

Styles will play Glastonbury after wrapping the second US leg of his Together, Together tour in June next year. He recently completed a huge 30-date residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and is set to resume his tour in Australia later this month. This will be the second time Eilish has headlined the festival, having previously fronted the event four years ago, and before that she played The Other Stage in 2019.

Her last album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, came out two years ago, and she has previously teased that she has been working on new music. Cher has been confirmed as the performer in next year's Sunday afternoon Legends slot, in what will also mark her Glasto debut. Last year's festival in 2025 saw The 1975, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and Olivia Rodrigo headline, while Rod Stewart played the famous Legends slot.

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Young, 81, was Saturday night's headline act but he performed to a dwindling crowd as punters flocked instead to see Brat star Charli XCX, 34, on the Other Stage. Rod Stewart, also 81, performed in the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot. Other acts performing over the course of the weekend include Lily Allen, Little Simz, Lola Young, The Streets, Massive Attack, Primal Scream and Robyn.

Tickets for next year's event went on sale last month and sold out within 42 minutes. All is not lost, though, as those who did not manage to snag tickets will be able to try again in a re-sale event that is due to take place in the spring.