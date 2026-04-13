Full Video Released: Meghan Markle's Interaction with Sentebale Chief at Center of Prince Harry Lawsuit

The full video of an incident at a Sentebale charity polo match, allegedly the catalyst for the legal dispute between Prince Harry and Sentebale, has been released. The video shows Meghan Markle's interaction with Sentebale's chairman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, and is now at the heart of the defamation lawsuit. The release comes amid scrutiny of the charity by England's Charity Commission over the decision to sue the Duke of Sussex.

The full video capturing the contentious interaction between Meghan Markle and Dr. Sophie Chandauka , allegedly the genesis of the legal dispute between Prince Harry and the chairman of Sentebale , has been released. The footage, surfacing for the first time, offers a direct look at the events preceding the libel lawsuit filed by Sentebale against the Duke of Sussex.

This legal action, which has drawn the scrutiny of England's Charity Commission, centers on a highly publicized disagreement that began after an awkward moment at a charity polo event in Miami in April 2024. The commission is currently assessing whether the lawsuit aligns with Sentebale's charitable objectives, particularly considering the potential impact on the charity's financial resources, as suggested by sources close to Prince Harry. The core of the controversy lies in the actions of Meghan Markle at the polo event, where she reportedly requested Dr. Chandauka, the chairman of Sentebale, to move away from Prince Harry during a photograph opportunity. This request, according to claims, sparked a chain of events that culminated in the ongoing legal proceedings. The video, released by Hello! magazine, illustrates the awkward exchange in detail. The footage shows Meghan arriving at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami, held in support of Sentebale, with her friend, Serena Williams. The Duchess of Sussex is seen assisting in the presentation of a trophy to her husband, Prince Harry, after his polo team's victory. Following an affectionate kiss and the presentation of the silverware, Dr. Chandauka approaches the stage. However, Meghan is seen seemingly instructing her to move to the other side, away from Prince Harry. Dr. Chandauka appears to comply, ducking under the trophy to reposition herself. This seemingly innocuous moment has escalated into a major public disagreement. Prior to the event, Dr. Chandauka claimed Meghan had initially confirmed she wouldn't attend, only to appear unexpectedly with Serena Williams. She recalled the events in an interview, describing the subsequent disruptions to the on-stage choreography caused by the unexpected arrival of the Duchess. This claim, and the subsequent events, form the core of the disagreement. In an interview with Sky News, Dr. Chandauka revealed the challenges that unfolded after the incident, including a request from Prince Harry to issue a statement in support of Meghan Markle, which she refused. Dr. Chandauka stated her refusal was based on a combination of factors, including her awareness of the potential repercussions and her commitment to maintaining Sentebale's independence from the Sussexes. This footage has been watched by millions online. The video shows Meghan's interaction with Dr. Chandauka, which appears to have triggered the subsequent dispute. In the footage, Meghan requested Dr. Chandauka to move to her left, away from Prince Harry. Others had to shuffle to accommodate the Duchess's request. Dr. Chandauka later cited the video as she accused the Duke of being involved in a cover-up regarding alleged issues of bullying, harassment, and misogyny within the organization. Dr. Chandauka claimed that Harry's request to bring a Netflix camera crew to the event was another element of the disruption. According to Dr. Chandauka, Harry requested to film the event for a Netflix show, but the team had to turn him down. She added that they could not afford the fees requested by the venue for the commercial undertaking. The Charity Commission's investigation and the legal case are ongoing, with Sentebale facing questions over its decision to sue the Duke of Sussex. The released video provides a first-hand account of the events preceding the legal battle





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