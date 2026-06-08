Fumito Ueda Discusses the Defining Principles Behind Gen Atlas

In an exclusive interview, Fumito Ueda explains what makes a classic Ueda game, how he balances uniqueness with familiarity, and why the shooting mechanic in Gen Atlas is designed as a selective tool for overcoming challenges rather than a core combat system.

In a recent meeting with the developers of Gen Atlas and publisher Epic Games , I was shown additional footage of the upcoming game from Fumito Ueda , creator of Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.

The silent protagonist wandered through desert landscapes, encountered colossal robots, engaged in some shooting, and traversed vast sandy environments. This glimpse, though brief, raised more questions than it answered. The real focus, however, was a conversation with Ueda about his first PC game and first release in a decade. Epic described it as a whole new sci‑fi adventure with all the hallmarks of a classic Ueda experience.

When asked to define what makes a classic Fumito Ueda game, he emphasized two key elements: first, that it must be something different and unlike anything else on the market, yet balanced within the overall experience; second, that it must be an experience that could only exist because it is a video game. He reflected on Shadow of the Colossus, noting how its transition from cutscene to player control was shocking at the time and used filmic language in an unconventional way.

Today, with cinematic presentation now common, he says his secret sauce is continually thinking about how to bring in something unexpected, not merely for impact, but as an additive that feels both surprising and at times familiar. Rather than copying existing mechanics, he aims to refine them, focusing on the core essence of fun and entertainment, and then adding a layer that makes it even more engaging and unforeseen. The shooting mechanic in Gen Atlas serves as a specific example.

Ueda clarified that while shooting is a new element for him, it will not be the main mechanic. Instead, it is one of several ways players can overcome hurdles. The goal is not to encourage mindless shooting for points, but to provide a selective tool that offers a healthy challenge. When players encounter frustration because a straightforward approach fails, learning to use the shooting mechanic effectively brings a sense of achievement.

He positions it as a potentially more effective method for certain obstacles, integrated naturally into the game's design





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Fumito Ueda Gen Atlas Epic Games Shadow Of The Colossus Ico Game Design Shooting Mechanic Video Game Interview Sci-Fi Adventure

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