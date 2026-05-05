Funeral Arrangements Announced for West Belfast Centenarian Terry Sharpe

The family of Terry Sharpe, a 104-year-old man from West Belfast, has announced funeral arrangements following his sudden passing in Spain. Known for his family ties to actor Albert Sharpe, Terry will be laid to rest after a Requiem Mass at St. Paul’s Church. Donations are requested for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in lieu of flowers.

The funeral of Terry Sharpe , a beloved centenarian from West Belfast , will be held this Friday. The 104-year-old, originally from the Clonard area, passed away unexpectedly while on holiday in Spain last week.

Terry was the son of Albert Sharpe, the renowned actor who starred as the lead in Walt Disney's classic film Darby O'Gill and the Little People. A funeral notice shared by the family reads: Terry passed suddenly on holiday in Spain on 29th April 2026. He was the dearly beloved husband of the late Bridie and a loving father to Terry, Joe, and the late Frank.

He was also a cherished father-in-law to Anne and a devoted grandfather to Terry and Charlotte. Terry resided on Kashmir Road and was a well-respected figure in his community. The notice continues: Sacred Heart of Jesus, have Mercy on His Soul. Terry will lie in repose at O’Neill’s Chapel of Rest (228 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6AH) from Wednesday at 12 noon, allowing friends and family to pay their respects.

On Thursday evening at 5:30 pm, he will be taken from the chapel to St. Paul’s Church, where a Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 10 am. Following the service, Terry will be laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery. Terry will be deeply missed by his heartbroken sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and the entire family circle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which can be made through O’Neill’s Funeral Directors (228 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6AH, Tel: 028 90620099) or online at www.oneillsfuneraldirectors.co.uk. Terry’s legacy as a family man and a pillar of his community will endure, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. For the latest updates, visit the Belfast Live homepage and sign up for the daily newsletter





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