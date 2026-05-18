Furious Locals Sue Luxury Airbnb Mansion for Its Loud and Out-of-Control Parties

Frustrated residents in Lunts Heath have been vocal in their dissatisfaction about the 'Benidorm-style' parties held at a luxury Airbnb mansion, which they claim result in incessant noise, unruly behaviour, and playtime with sex dolls. The owner, Rotherham Escapes, has faced almost 20 objections from locals and has admitted that some parties have indeed gotten out of hand, but insists that the claims are not representative of their stringent policies.

FUMING neighbours of a luxury Airbnb mansion say "Benidorm-style" hen dos and parties make it feel like living next to a music festival. The mansion has a home cinema, karaoke bar and five bedrooms, with one boasting a private spa treatment area.

It can accommodate up to 40 guests during the day, hosting events such as birthday parties, hen dos, wedding receptions and corporate events. However, furious locals in Lunts Heath allege events often escalate, with swearing, raucous behaviour and music continuing into the night. More than 20 residents objected to the owner's application to the local authority to allow "flexible letting" of the luxury home.

On one occasion, a guest allegedly waved a huge inflatable sex doll, while others have complained about live singers performing in the garden. A mum refuses to stop parking on a neighbour's driveway and blasts notes left on her car. Rotherham Escapes, the owner's company, claims unfair complaints and strict policies. The independent Planning Inspectorate upheld the local authority's ruling, with Rotherham House stating in a post on Instagram that it had been 'singled out' due to neighbours' complaints.

Furious locals express their resentment, and the owner apologizes for any inconvenience caused





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Airbnb Furious Locals Merchandise Airbnb Mansion Excessive Parties Noise Sex Dolls Apology Residents' Complaints

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