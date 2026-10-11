Met Police receive further allegations against Russell Brand after rape conviction and 10-and-a-half-year sentence

Several people have contacted the Metropolitan Police with information or potential criminal allegations against Russell Brand during and since his trial. Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after being convicted of rape and three sexual assaults.

Several people have come forward with information and further criminal allegations against Russell Brand during and since his trial, the Metropolitan Police said. The force said those who have been in contact have either provided further information or reported potential criminal allegations.

A Met spokesperson said: Several people have contacted the investigation team during and since the trial to provide information or report a potential criminal allegation. Brand, 51, has spent five nights behind bars since he was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults. He was handed a 10-and-a-half-year jail term on Monday at Southwark Crown Court.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison for Rape and Sexual Assault

The shamed comedian showed no emotion as he was sentenced but told his wife, Laura Gallacher, we will be OK before dock officers took him downstairs. Brand was convicted on Thursday of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame. Sentencing him, Mr Justice Bennathan criticised Brand for staggering arrogance and said he had become a sexual predator during his rise to fame.

Advertisement

The judge said Brand harboured a casual arrogant disregard to any woman's right to say no to you, while his fame meant he believed you could act when you liked and how you liked. In his submissions at Monday's hearing, defence barrister Ian Winter KC argued Brand's crimes were the consequence of the level of fame he was acquiring. Mr Winter said the final offence happened very shortly after Brand met his former wife, singer Katy Perry.

Four powerful victim impact statements were delivered to the court. One described the fallen star as a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life. She told the court Brand's fame had left her afraid to speak out for years, adding: His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.

Victims Describe Trauma and Jemima Goldsmith Violence Claims

Another said she feared the sexual assault will haunt me every day and that reporting the incident felt like a marathon I had not trained for. Brand has since been accused of further violence by his former partner Jemima Goldsmith. Hours after his sentencing hearing, she shared a post on X claiming she had to call the police to have him removed from her house during a violent incident.

Ms Goldsmith, who reportedly dated Brand for a year in 2014, wrote that she has her own experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse. She said she has neither seen nor spoken to the convicted rapist since that period. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the bravery shown by women who came forward to report Russell Brand will bring about wider changes to the legal system.

Advertisement

He said he would be relentless in making whatever improvements we can to provide more support for victims. That includes making sure there are rape and serious sexual offence teams in every police force. It is understood Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will summon media and entertainment bosses in the coming days to tell them the case must be a line in the sand.

Government Plans Industry Changes as Wife Stands By Brand

A Government source told The Times that Ms Nandy believes responsibility has to lie with the people at the top. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, is suffering total devastation but is still standing by him after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault, lawyers say. She mouthed I love you to Brand, who waved as he was sent down to the cells.

His lawyer also said Brand is furious over his barrister's performance in court having spent one million pounds on his defence. The daughter of golf legend Bernard Gallacher fell under his spell as a teenager. Insiders have revealed her father is appalled. Dannii Minogue's eerie warning about the vile predator has been unearthed 20 years after it was made.

Lucy Powell Regrets Past Interview as Investigation Continues

Lucy Powell said she regrets helping to set up a Russell Brand interview with Ed Miliband during Labour's 2015 election campaign. She told reporters: It was a long time ago. The Metropolitan Police investigation into Brand continues as officers assess the new information and allegations.