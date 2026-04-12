Fury Outboxes Makhmudov, Calls Out Joshua: A Tactical Masterclass

Tyson Fury's calculated victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov served as a setup for a high-profile showdown with Anthony Joshua. Fury's strategic approach allowed him to conserve energy and set the stage for a future mega-fight, leading to immediate post-fight challenges and a tense ringside exchange.

Tyson Fury strategically conserved his energy during his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov , a 'Soviet man-mountain,' with a clear purpose: to call out Anthony Joshua immediately afterward. The crowd, anticipating a significant announcement, watched with rapt attention as Joshua, seated ringside, maintained a stoic demeanor, initially hesitant to respond to Fury's challenge.

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Fury, demonstrating his characteristic confidence, directly addressed Joshua, urging him to accept a fight, the Gypsy King against AJ. Joshua, after a moment of contemplation, responded with a mixture of defiance and a hint of a long-standing rivalry, claiming to have chased Fury for a decade and asserting his dominance.<\/p>

The fight itself saw Fury deliver a calculated, virtually risk-free performance, securing a comfortable 12-round decision over Makhmudov. The atmosphere was charged, with a chilly wind sweeping through the stadium, and Fury seemed in excellent form, having undergone rigorous training.<\/p>

Fury's strategic approach was evident from the start, conserving his energy and employing a tactical boxing style. The victory was a clear demonstration of Fury's ability to control the pace and dictate the flow of the fight, all while laying the groundwork for the highly anticipated confrontation with Joshua. His relaxed approach and the easy win were all part of the plan to tempt AJ into the ring.<\/p>

Before the fight, the anticipation of the potential Joshua showdown was already palpable. Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh expressed his expectation for a Fury-Joshua fight to take place in London later in the year, amplifying the excitement surrounding the possibility.<\/p>

Fury's entrance to the ring, accompanied by the song Blue Moon, was a tribute to his late friend, Hatton the Hitman, with a message of remembrance displayed on his shorts. The fight unfolded with Fury showcasing his boxing skills, landing jabs and employing switch-hitting right hands, keeping Makhmudov off balance.<\/p>

Fury was back in the set routine in the ninth and 10th - with a little more wrestling thrown in. Makhmudov was forced on to his knees. Not for the first time. Sensing restlessness in the crowd, Fury unleashed a flurry of uppercuts in the 11th. The Russian looked ready to go, but was now in survival mode.<\/p>

The judges' scores reflected Fury's dominance throughout the match, ultimately leading to a unanimous decision in his favor. This comprehensive victory set the stage for the highly anticipated challenge to Joshua, a move that promised to generate immense interest and excitement in the boxing world.<\/p>

The outcome of the fight solidified Fury's position, allowing him to set the stage for a potentially epic clash with a major rival, and that was the priority of the day. Fury had clearly made sure he had enough to ensure he secured the win, but conserved himself for the next big fight.<\/p>





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