Police confirm FV Kilda found 130 miles from Outer Hebrides. Two crew members remain missing while community supports grieving families with donations.

Police Scotland has confirmed the recovery of the fishing vessel FV Kilda, which was discovered semi-submerged in the North Sea more than 130 miles from its last known position in the Outer Hebrides. The wreck was located off the coast of Orkney earlier this week, marking a significant development in the search operation that began over a month ago. Despite the successful retrieval of the ship, officers have stated that there is currently no trace of two crew members who are still unaccounted for. The vessel was transported to Kirkwall for a full examination, where forensic teams and maritime experts are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

Recovery Details And Search Status

The FV Kilda was spotted by local fishermen near Orkney and was subsequently retrieved by two specialized vessels on Thursday evening. Inspector Neil Taylor of Police Scotland confirmed that the recovered wreck is indeed the FV Kilda, but emphasized that the search for the living crew members remains a top priority. The police force described the situation as extremely difficult for the families involved and reiterated their commitment to finding their loved ones. While the ship has been secured, the absence of the two missing men means the investigation is far from over, and authorities remain focused on locating the individuals who have not been seen since the vessel went missing.

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Vessel Timeline And Missing Crew

The FV Kilda was last reported operating close to the Port of Ness in the north of the Isle of Lewis on October 13. An alarm was raised just before 9:30 pm on that date when the boat failed to return to port, prompting an immediate response from HM Coastguard. Within minutes, aeroplanes and helicopters were dispatched to search the area, which was experiencing some of the worst wind conditions in the UK at the time. The weather warnings included gusts of up to 74 mph in Stornoway and waves estimated at 6 to 10 feet high. These severe conditions contributed to the loss of the vessel and the subsequent disappearance of the crew members who were on board during the incident.

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Recovery Of Body And Liferaft

Tragically, the body of crew member Douglas Craigie, aged 49, was recovered off the coast of Lewis on October 14, just one day after the vessel was reported missing. A liferaft from the FV Kilda was also found in Shetland earlier this month, providing further evidence of the disaster. The two men still missing are identified as Norman Murray, 40, also known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, 23. Police are treating both individuals as missing persons and are conducting a thorough examination of the recovered vessel in hopes of finding any clues regarding their whereabouts. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working closely with partners to ensure every avenue is explored.

Official Investigations And Support Efforts

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched a probe into the incident to determine the cause of the tragedy. Inspector Neil Taylor thanked Orkney-based firms Northerly Marine and Leask Marine for their critical support in retrieving the wreck and bringing it to Kirkwall. In the wider community, the Western Isles Fishermen's Association (WIFA) has established a fundraising page to support the families of the victims. As of the latest update, the campaign had collected £274,000, including a substantial donation of £10,000 from a single donor. The WIFA has described this event as one of the worst fishing tragedies in a generation, highlighting the devastating impact on the families and the broader maritime community.