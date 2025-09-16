G2 Goldfields Prepares Oko Gold Project Sale with Updated Resource and PEA

G2 Goldfields is poised to launch a competitive sale process for its Oko gold project in Guyana following a resource estimate update and a preliminary economic assessment (PEA). The company expects a potential 3.5 million ounce resource, increased production, and a $2,500/oz gold price assumption in the PEA.

G2 Goldfields is gearing up to bolster its Oko gold project in Guyana with a refreshed resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment ( PEA ), setting the stage for a potential sale. CEO Daniel Noone revealed these plans during the 2025 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The company recently updated its resource estimate in March, increasing it to 3 million ounces.

Adding to the excitement, they announced the discovery of New Oko, located north of the existing resource, where drilling continues to expand the reserve. This new information will be incorporated into the updated resource estimate, expected later this year, potentially pushing the total to 3.5 million ounces. This update includes a conceptual open-pit depth of 200 meters. A preliminary economic assessment will accompany this update, due by the end of October, exploring a production scenario of 350,000 to 500,000 ounces per annum. The assessment will also consider increasing the current throughput scenario from 8,000 tonnes per day to 10,000 tonnes per day. The Guyanese government recently issued new permits, paving the way for permitting a mine at Oko. G2 remains committed to initiating a competitive sale process for Oko during the fourth quarter. Noone stated that the timing aligns perfectly with the completion of the resource estimate and PEA, ensuring potential buyers have comprehensive information.Noone hinted at using a gold price of $2,500 per ounce in the PEA, a figure mirroring the one used by its neighbor, G Mining Ventures, in their study on Oko West. Given their proximity and potential synergies, G Mining Ventures is considered a frontrunner in the acquisition race. Meanwhile, G2 shareholders will have a say in November on spinning off some exploration properties in Guyana into a newly formed company, G3 Goldfields. If approved, G3 Goldfields will become a publicly traded company in early 2026. Shareholders will receive one share of G3 for every two shares of G2 held, ensuring the new company starts with a solid $10 million in the bank, minimizing initial dilution. The recent departure of a strategic investor, AngloGold Ashanti, who sold its position in G2 to focus on developing their Arthur gold project in Nevada, has potentially opened doors for a smoother sale. Noone highlighted the increased interest from companies that were previously not on their radar, suggesting a more favorable environment for G2 Goldfields as they embark on this exciting new chapter





